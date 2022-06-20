Genshin Impact Glitch Causes Lumin to Slip Away from Catherine

Genshin Impact includes a number of iconic NPCs, from limited-event characters like Liben to Easter egg enemies like the Unusual Hilichurl Wei. One of the most recognizable characters outside of the game list, of course, is a secretary named Catherine.

A Genshin Impact fan shared an interesting video showing a hilarious glitch with his beloved secretary Teivat. Due to the vast world of Teiwat, it is not surprising that glitches have become a very frequent occurrence in the game.

Redditor nahkahodari shared a funny video showing a glitch involving three popular characters — Catherine, Yelan and Lumin. Katherine is the administrator of the Adventurers Guild and can be found at the guild headquarters in every major Genshin Impact region. After Yelan started talking to Katherine, the screen switched to the main character Lumin, which caused a glitch that caused her to slide behind Katherine’s booth.

Lumin had more important business from Genshin_Impact

The hilarious glitch was well received by the community, as the post garnered over 4,000 votes. Numerous responses in the comments section claim that Lumin could get tired of all the quests assigned to Catherine and just took the day off. Talking to this NPC allows players to collect various rewards for daily Genshin Impact commissions, which include precious primogems. Talking to the Adventurers Guild also allows players to send their characters on expeditions and receive various ascension materials, as well as Morata as a reward.

A couple of responses in the comments section claim that it’s unusual to see players not using the Elan elemental skill to run faster when it’s not recharging. Her skill, the Extended Lifeline, allows her to make rapid movements during which her resistance to interruption increases significantly. A player wishing to purchase this unique Genshin Impact Hydro bow should try to do so as soon as possible, given that her “Puzzle Recognizer” banner expires on June 21.

Players can find the same Adventurer Guild administrator in three different major regions. Recent Genshin Impact leaks have shown that it may get another booth, as upcoming updates may introduce a new major region called Sumeru. The appearance of the new region has caused a great stir in the community, probably because it will present the long-awaited element of the Arboretum. The leaks have already revealed more information about the two new Genshin Impact elemental reactions that will be presented along with the new element.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.