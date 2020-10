The list of characters from Genshin Impact will expand with the addition of Klee, a new combatant who stars in the new trailer released by producer miHoYo.

The recording you see below gives an idea of how Klee will behave in combat, bringing in his range of skills several explosive techniques and capable of reaching groups of opponents simultaneously.

See the new Pyro group representative below:

Genshin Impact is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.