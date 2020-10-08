Genshin Impact Geoculus: Where Are All Liyue’s Orbs

We detail the location in Liyue of all Genshin Impact geoculi, now available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android.

Genshin Impact holds several secrets for us that we must discover as we advance in the adventure and increase our rank and level. In Teyvat many surprises and hidden collectibles await us, so as part of this complete guide we will help you get them. This time we are meeting virtually to talk in detail about the Geoculus, floating orange spheres with the elemental sign of Geo (Earth) that serve the same purpose as the Anemoculus: to offer them as an offering to the Statues. of the Seven. If we collect a few and deliver them we can obtain the particular rewards of each statue, so it is advisable to do so.

Where to find Liyue’s Geoculus Orbs

One of the differences from anemoculi is the fact that there are 131 geoculi, so the number is more than double that of their fellow Anemo. Here we leave you a series of places where we can find them, as well as a map with symbols that mark their exact location. On the other hand, and in general terms, we recommend that you be attentive to the entire scenario so that none of them escapes you:

Floating in the air above rocks, mountains, buildings, and more

On top of the stone towers or pillars

Hidden in ruins or caves

On islands that we can find in the middle of aquatic areas

Close to statues such as those of the Seven or Temples such as the Lion

In places that may seem unattainable but that, as soon as we let our imaginations fly and try in ingenious ways, we will discover that they are within our reach. Examples of this are flying to them by jumping from a nearby elevated surface or using some special ability such as Wind (Venti) to rise in the air or Geo (build a large rock that we can climb to reach the orb in question).



