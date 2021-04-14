Genshin Impact: Ganyu’s amazing cosplay

Genshin Impact, MiHoYo’s open-world RPG, has attracted a legion of players since its debut, having recently hit the $ 1 billion mark in revenue over a six-month period. And of course, with so many fans and beautiful characters, fantastic cosplays couldn’t be missing, like this one by Ganyu made by Sophie – or Peachmilky, as she is known on Instagram.

For those who do not know or do not remember, the character is a secretary and emissary of the Qixing, who command the region of Liyue, and was presented in the update Espinha do Dragão. She is also a five-star archer with proficiency in Cryo (ice), which can serve as support or even the main source of damage on the team.

In addition to Ganyu, the cosplayer and professional model has also personified other figures in the title, such as Keqing, Fischl and Mona, ensuring that all details are impeccable.

And nothing like the beautiful blooming cherry trees in Tokyo to make the photos even more incredible, isn’t it?

Genshin Impact is available for free for Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and PS4, and will receive an enhanced version for PS5 in the future.