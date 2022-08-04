Genshin Impact fan Reveals the Most Popular Characters in the Game

Genshin Impact has an extensive line of anime-inspired characters that continues to expand with almost every new update. The current version 2.8 introduced the popular detective from Inazuma and the first catalyst user in the game, Shikanoin Heizou.

Despite the fact that the game continues to update its game list, most of the community seems to prefer using old characters. A Reddit user named Cqmilian shared an exciting list showing which Genshin Impact characters are used by most players, at least according to Reddit.

Each character in Genshin Impact has its own subreddit, and the number of users they have gives an idea of their popularity. According to the list, HuTao_Mains subReddit has the largest number of participants, which is not surprising, since she has long been considered one of the most popular characters in the game. Hu Tao was introduced back during Genshin Impact version 1.3, which was the only update that featured three separate banner cycles featuring Xiao, Keqing and Hu Tao. Click here to see the entire branch.

Hu Tao is a DPS character with a shaft firearm with a unique style of play that takes some time to get used to due to multiple animation cancellation mechanics. Fans expect that the second character on the list, Raiden Shogun, will overtake Hu Tao in the future, as she is one of the strongest characters in the game and is mandatory for most team lineups. On top of that, Raiden Shogun is much more important to the story as she is one of the seven archons of Genshin Impact.

The least popular character is Eloy, which is not surprising considering that she is Genshin Impact’s first collaborative character with the popular open world role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn. In addition to being one of the weakest characters in the lineup, another reason why her popularity won’t grow any time soon is the fact that she could only be obtained for a limited period of time, and it’s unlikely that she will appear on the banner again.

Fans were surprised to see that Yangfei seems to be Genshin Impact’s most popular four-star character, at least according to the numbers on Reddit. While she is a decent choice for DPS, especially for players who don’t have arsonists on their team, many responses in the comments section state that they expected Bennett to have the strongest numbers when it comes to four-star characters. The main reason why Bennett is so low is because he is one of the oldest four-stars in the game, and he was released back when there was not such a big hype around the game or its characters.

Genshin Impact is now available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices, a version for Switch is also in development.