Genshin Impact Fan Points Out Disturbing Details About Dehya

The new Sumeru region in Genshin Impact offers many breathtaking locations waiting to be explored. Recent HoYoverse promotional videos have revealed a lot of information about the new nation, including its diverse cast of characters that are likely to join the game roster in the future.

One of these characters is a popular hermit mercenary named Dehya, who currently serves as an exclusive NPC for quests. A new post in the official Genshin Impact subreddit points to an interesting detail about this unique character.

Reddit user OKUMURA_RlN shared an interesting photo, which shows that she has two pairs of ears. The discussion attracted a lot of attention, as the post gained more than 12.4 thousand votes. While some fans jokingly claim that she uses a higher pair for better ventilation in the vast deserts of Twilight, others claim that these are not ears at all. Apparently, Dehya is wearing some kind of unique headdress, very reminiscent of cat ears. Fans, unfortunately, will have to wait for its official release to find out whether their theories are true or not.

Ltd… from Genshin_Impact

As for its release date, there is no official information, but it is safe to say that it will not appear in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.1 update, since HoYoverse has already announced the addition of three characters for this update. It may appear on one of the banners in version 3.2, which is scheduled for November 2. Dehya is expected to have a five-star rarity due to her repeated appearances in recent Sumeru commercials. One of the videos confirmed that she would use the Claymore as a weapon.

Recent leaks have shown that Dehya is very dedicated to her job and will never betray the people who hire her. Obviously, she is very good friends with Hydro’s four-star character, Candice, whose appearance is confirmed in the next update. Many of the responses in the comments section state that they would not want Dehya to appear in 3.2, given that a Dendro-archon named Nahida is likely to appear in the same update, and most free players will have to choose between two characters.

There is no official information about her element, but she is expected to be a new arsonist character with strong DPS or sub-DPS abilities. The last Arsonist user to join the game list was Toma on November 2, 2021, which means it took HoYoverse over a year to add a new Arsonist character to the list if Dehya does appear in 3.2.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.