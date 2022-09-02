Genshin Impact fan offers a reasonable change in the quality of life

Genshin Impact is expanding in content and scope with each new update released by the HoYoverse developer. The world map is expanding with new regions and actions for quick movement, but some places are well hidden due to cave systems. Genshin Impact player recommends changing the quality of life, which could improve the world map for beginners and players who have explored the farthest corners of the game.

Reddit user StrayDog25 recommends the cave entrance symbol as a custom pin option for the Genshin Impact world map. This feature will allow players to mark caves with an entrance symbol on the map. There are many icons scattered around the map, such as waypoints and domains, so the cave symbol will serve as a unique indicator.

StrayDog25’s recommendations on quality of life were made after the release of Genshin Impact version 3.0, which introduced the Sumeru region in August last year. Sumeru contains various cave systems that run under what is shown on the Genshin Impact map. Unlike the Liue Chasm, the Sumeru Caves are not displayed on a separate map. As a result, the current Sumeru map has caused confusion among some Genshin Impact players in the Reddit community.

Currently, the Genshin Impact card allows players to place a total of 150 custom pins. Seven custom pin symbols are available, such as Hilichurl, pickaxe, fish hook and star. HoYoverse has added cave entrances to its interactive Genshin Impact map for web browsers, but the entrances are not marked on the game map itself. Some players have decided to use an interactive map on a separate tab or device to track cave systems at Dusk.

It will be interesting to see if HoYoverse listens to player feedback and improves the adventures of all Genshin Impact players. User-friendly features, such as the individual cave pin, allow players to easily navigate and re-visit areas to uncover more secrets and loot. Research is a key component of the Genshin Impact game cycle, and with new updates there is still room for improvement.

HoYoverse can respond to some community feedback in Genshin Impact versions 3.1 to 3.5. The company has outlined an update schedule, confirming the five-week duration of the next round of updates. However, HoYoverse will not reduce the amount of content scheduled for each update, so players should have plenty of new content to explore before the end of the year.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.