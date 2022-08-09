Genshin Impact fan gave a real bottle of Dawn winery for his birthday

Dawn Winery is a source of pride for many residents of Mondstadt in Genshin Impact. The culture of Mondstadt is enriched with dandelion wine, and Diluc Ragnvindr is the heir to the legacy of Dawn Winery. A Genshin Impact fan receives a bottle of Dawn Winery as a gift for a birthday celebration, which makes the Mondstadt branded product real.

Dawn Winery is located on the outskirts of Mondstadt in the Windheil Highlands, an area bordering the slope of Liue Hill. The Ragnvindr clan has owned the Dawn Winery for several generations, turning the once modest estate into the main winery in the whole of Mondstadt. Dilyuk became the owner of the winery after the death of his father Crepus four years ago. Dilyuk is a mysterious character in Genshin Impact with a strong dislike for wine, despite his stellar reputation among Mondstadt wine enthusiasts. However, Dilyuk still continues to fulfill his duties as a conscientious owner of the Dawn Winery, while players embark on their own adventures in Genshin Impact.

Reddit user u/boringgoth received a real version of the Dawn Winery bottle for his birthday. The gift was designed as an exact image of a Dawn Winery bottle with the signature Diluc. The image of the Dawn Winery estate with the slogan “Early Dawn” and the harvest year 2021 is printed on the bottle. The harvest is usually called the vintage year.

Dandelion wine is a specialty of Dawn Winery, and it is well known in the far corners of the world Genshin Impact. In fact, dandelion wine is the favorite wine of Venty from Genshin Impact, a popular bard from Mondstadt. In the real world, dandelion wine from Mondstadt can be reproduced, since several recipes already exist, and it is currently produced by wineries throughout the United States. Dandelion wine is described as a fruit wine with dandelion petals and sugar combined with an acid such as lemon juice.

The Genshin Impact community continues to create amazing fan art, merchandise, and gifts based on the characters and locations of the popular open-world role-playing game. Dawn Winery wine is a key commodity in the culture of Mondstadt, and the real bottle serves as an exact copy.

For those who want to explore the history of Dawn Winery, Dilyuk’s story quests in Genshin Impact give some insight into wine culture and character. Dilyuk’s upbringing eventually turned him into a Dark Night Hero, and miHoYo should explore the character further in future Genshin Impact updates. The next major Genshin Impact update version 3.0 is expected to be released at the end of August.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.