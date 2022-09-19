Genshin Impact Fan Creates Adult Nahida Concept

A Genshin Impact fan shared an interesting concept of an adult character for one of the most popular units in the game named Nahida. At the moment, she is exclusive to the NPC quests, which is expected to join the list of playable characters in the future.

As the new Archon, Nahida serves as the protector of the new Sumeru region, which means that the main quest line revolves around her. Despite being about 500 years old, Nahida is still the youngest of the seven Genshin Impact archons, which is probably the main reason why HoYoverse decided to give her a smaller model.

The Reddit Character Book has published an impressive piece of art showing what the new Archon Nahida Dendro would look like if it had an adult model. The concept was well received by the community, the post gained almost 3 thousand votes. Numerous responses in the comments section claim that they like how the new version of Nahida looks much more serious and challenging than the one in the game. Several fans have stated that they would actually prefer this version of Nahida to the original one presented in the game. More images can be found here.

At the time of its official unveiling, most of the community was unhappy with how the new Archon looked, claiming that they expected the God of Wisdom to look much older. However, recent Genshin Impact polls have shown that Nahida is still the most popular future character in the community. Despite the fact that HoYoverse has not yet confirmed her as a playable character, it’s safe to say that Nahida will join the list in the coming months.

As for her role, reliable leaks have already confirmed that Nahida will become a new Dendro character with a very strong support potential. Liqueurs claim that her kit is very similar to an improved version of the new version of Traveler. Like any other Archon, she is likely to become a must-have character in the new Sumeru region, especially considering all the new elemental reactions associated with the new Dendro element.

Despite the fact that HoYoverse usually adds a new Archon update after the arrival of a new region, a recent live broadcast for Genshin Impact version 3.1 did not mention anything about Nahida becoming a playable character. It is expected that it will appear with update 3.2, which is scheduled for early November.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.