Scaramouche from Genshin Impact is one of the Eleven Harbingers of Fatoui. Appearing in the Unreconciled Stars event in Genshin Impact version 1.1, he was one of the first Harbingers introduced to players. Since then, he has appeared in constant content, especially during the Archon quest, which takes place in Inazuma.

He was also mentioned in the Genshin Impact trailer, which featured the rest of the Harbingers, and hinted that he had become a con artist with Electro Gnosis. And while Scaramouche may seem quite distant from Archon Inazuma, he shares some family ties with the mysterious Ay and the shogun of Raiden.

The Origin of Scaramouche in Genshin Impact

Before the Raiden Shogun from Genshin Impact was created to be used as an Ai ship, Electroarchont was working on a preliminary prototype. That first puppet would be Scaramouche, but he didn’t have a name at the time. When he regained consciousness, the nameless puppet shed tears, which led Hey to believe that he was too gentle by nature to serve as her vessel.

Thus, Hey sealed the power of the young Scaramouche and allowed him to go his own way in life. Presumably, she built the Genshin Impact Shakkei Pavilion for him, located in Tatarasuna, Inazuma. Scaramouche then spent most of his youth there. In Genshin Impact, a Traveler can unlock the Shakkei Pavilion as a one-time domain, and its description in the game shows that a “deeply disappointed eccentric” once lived there—probably an unnamed Aya puppet.

Then the young Scaramouche began to travel to Inazuma from Genshin Impact, for which he received the nickname “wandering eccentric”. Wandering along Nazuchi Beach, located on Yasiori Island in Inazuma, young Scaramouche met a man named Katsuragi. Katsuragi worked as a yoriki or assistant to an experienced inspector and blacksmith named Mikoshi Nagamasa. Katsuragi and young Scaramouche soon became close friends. However, Katsuragi warned the traveling weirdo to keep his identity a secret.

Unfortunately, Katsuragi’s companions later decided to pursue young Scaramouche in Genshin Impact. Although the reasons for this are unclear, it may be because they have figured out its true nature. In the course of the events, Katsuragi committed an unspecified “offense” — possibly allowing the young Scaramouche to escape — and was shot down by Nagamasa. Then the young Scaramouche swore revenge on the blacksmith. He also gave himself a name: Kunikuzushi, which refers to the malicious, insidious characters found in the traditional Inazuma theater.

For Kunikuzushi, Nagamasa’s death wasn’t enough. Thus, he organized the fall of the entire Raiden Gokaden, which consisted of five blacksmithing schools in Inazuma. In the events of Genshin Impact, only one of the five schools remained, the rest were destroyed or closed.

Scaramouche and Fatoui Harbingers Genshin Impact

At some point, Kunikuzushi found out about Fatui and joined them, considering them an interesting group. Thanks to Fatui’s knowledge, he unlocked the powers that Hey had sealed in him a long time ago. Thus, he quickly rose through the ranks in the Snezhnayan organization, earning the position of the Sixth Fatoui Harbinger of Genshin Impact, The Balladeer. It is unclear whether this ascent in rank occurred before or during Kunikuzushi’s quest to destroy Raiden Gokaden.

Becoming a Harbinger of Genshin Impact Fatui, Kunikuzushi got the name by which most players knew him — Scaramouche. Like Kunikuzushi, the name also came from theatrical art. Although in this case he comes from the list of standard characters of the Italian theater. His special image emphasizes notoriety and unreliability, which are traits that Scaramouche really possesses.

According to Viktor, a fatoui diplomat from Mondstadt from Genshin Impact, Scaramouche is not particularly popular in the organization. It is difficult to get along with him, he does not know when to keep silent, and is prone to insults. Even the other Harbingers of Fatoui don’t seem to like him. However, there is no doubt that he is a strong opponent with the intelligence to back him up.

Scaramouche in Genshin Impact Events

In Act 3 of Inazuma’s Archon Quest, the Traveler mourns the death of Teppei. Teppei was a member of Watatsumi’s army, fighting alongside game characters such as Goro and Kokomi from Genshin Impact. However, somehow he acquired an illusion, because of which he quickly aged, which led to his early death.

The Traveler then explores where the Illusions come from and finds Scaramouche, who claims to simply “follow orders.” However, before the two manage to collide, the Traveler triggers a Scaramouche trap and loses consciousness.