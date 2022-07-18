Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know about the regions in the game at the moment

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still widely considered one of the best games ever made, with beautiful cel-shaded graphics, a sophisticated physics system, and an innovative approach to open-world gameplay. the names have tried to imitate his perfection, few succeed. However, Genshin Impact is getting pretty close. Genshin Impact is a free game with an open world and an anime art style. Genshin Impact quickly gained a name for itself after its release in 2020. Although its monetization may alienate new players, the pleasant combat mechanics and the vibrant world of Genshin Impact can help disguise them.

As with any good open-world game, the plot and setting of Genshin Impact are also one of its best features. Divided into seven major nations, the world of Teiwat Genshin Impact has been overrun by various monsters and creatures, and the player must find his missing twin amid the chaos. Each of the Genshin Impact regions is full of exciting possibilities, as well as a lot of rich history that the player can immerse himself in.

Genshin Impact Regions

The Teiwat continent is divided into seven main nations, each of which glorifies its god and has its own defining element. Mondstadt is one of the first regions that the player will encounter in Genshin Impact. This nation worships the god Barbatos, better known in Teivat as the God of Freedom, one of the first members of the Seven, the pantheon of gods. Inspired by German culture and architecture, Mondstadt is filled with green plains, windmills and cobbled streets. Mondstadt is home to the Anemo element.

Liyue, the most prosperous nation in Genshin Impact, is known for its bustling harbor and port area. The citizens of Liue worship Morax, the God of contracts, who was also one of the first members of the Seven along with Barbatos. A related element of the Liue is Geo, which endows the user with stone-based abilities. While the people of Mondstadt revere freedom above all else, the citizens of Liue are much more concerned with the concept of a contract, a legally binding promise.

In Chapter 2 of Genshin Impact, the player enters Inazuma, a set of small islands forming an archipelago. The people of Inazuma worship the God of Eternity, Raiden Eyu, who possesses the element of Electro. Although Inazuma is only 4 km from the coast of Liue, its residents have recently decided to switch to isolationism, separating themselves from the rest of Teiwat. Inazuma’s governing body, the Kanjo Commission, must give direct permission to anyone to leave the country.

The God of Wisdom, the Little Lord Kusanali, is worshipped in Sumer, another of the main peoples of Teiwat. One of the biggest attractions of Sumeru is its Academy, which acts as a learning center for the entire continent. The biomes of Sumeru are as diverse as the people in it, from dense forests to dry deserts and everything in between. The defining element of Sumeru is the Dendro.

The center of culture and art, Fontaine contains the element of Hydro, and its inhabitants worship the God of Justice. In addition to some of the best entertainment venues in Teiwat, Fontaine is also home to a mysterious energy system, although experts say that the reserves of this fuel source are being depleted.

The people of Natlan worship Murata, who oversees the Pyro element, one of the most powerful and destructive elements of Teiwat. Inspired by Russian architecture and culture, Snezhnaya is the last of the major Teivat nations. The inhabitants of this region worship the Queen, the owner of the cryoelement. Unlike other gods, the Queen runs her own Fatui army, a very religious group that can border on violence. Snezhnaya is locked in a state of constant winter, with incessant blizzards.

Genshin Impact is already available on PC, PS4, Android and iOS. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development.