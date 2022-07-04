Genshin Impact: Everything that has leaked about Al Haytham so far

With the approach of Genshin Impact version 3.0, a flood of leaks poured in. The most popular leaks lately are related to the new character Al Haytham, who looks like a character from another IP HoYoverse, Honkai Impact.

Admittedly, little is known about Al Haytham from Genshin Impact. He doesn’t have as many leaks as other characters like Collie, Dori or Tignari. Even in this case, it is worth outlining everything that the community knows about him so far. Just note that none of this information is final and may change by the time Genshin Impact 3.0 updates are available.

Details of Al Haitham’s Genshin Impact character

Al Haytham’s model from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

It is assumed that Al Haytham will be a 5-star Genshin Impact character who owns the Dendro element. Before people found out about his name, he was called “Su”. Su is a game character from Honkai Impact who has similar characteristics to the leaked Al Haytham model. Thus, it is believed that Al Haytham is an “exp” Su (exported character). This is similar to the connection between Yae Miko from Genshin Impact and Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact.

There are several leaks based on knowledge related to the character of Al Haytham. Firstly, the leaders report that there is a chance that he will appear in the Genshin Impact 2.8 update. He will also appear at the beginning of the game at Dusk, so that players will be able to meet him already in update 3.0. What his exact role will be is still unclear, but insider Hxg_Diluc says that he is a prominent figure in the Twilight region.

The same leader also said that Al Haytham and Zhongli know each other, but the nature of their relationship is unknown. In addition, the upcoming character Dendro in Genshin Impact also does not look or behave like a human, which suggests that he may be some kind of god-like entity similar to the adepts of Liue.

The latest leak from Hxg_Diluc sheds light on Al Haytham and his personal beliefs. It is reported that he is a very intelligent character who believes that the gods and the people of Teiwat should be equal. In the continuation of the Genshin Impact story, Al Haytham will presumably explain to the Wanderer the connection between gods and mortal entities.

Like the Tignari from Genshin Impact, Al Haytham’s name is also based on a real historical figure. In this case, it is Hassan ibn al-Haytham, an Arab polymath specializing in mathematics, astronomy, physics and other fields of science. This explains the intelligence and wisdom of the Genshin Impact character. Interestingly, an Arab scientist has made a significant contribution to concepts related to vision, so Al-Haytham may also have a lot to say about the “Genshin Strike Visions”.

Speculation about the release date of Genshin Impact Al Haitham

Unfortunately, there have been no leaks related to the Al Haytham kit, so most of the community is still in the dark about this. It’s the same with the release date. However, some players note that he may follow the pattern of Yae Miko in the Inazuma arc.

Yae Miko was introduced at a very early stage of the Inazuma storyline, especially in Genshin Impact version 2.0. However, as a playable character, she was released much later, during Update 2.5. Since she is also a Honkai Impact character, players believe that Al Haytham can follow a similar timeline. It will be introduced already in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, and then released in the 3.5 update.

If so, then Al Haytham’s fans will have to wait a long time before they can play for the genius of Dendro. Fortunately, this gives them enough time to complete daily Genshin Impact tasks and accumulate their primogems. However, fans should remember that these are just assumptions, so it’s better to wait for the HoYoverse announcement before deciding what to do.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.