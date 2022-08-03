Genshin Impact: Every New Nilou Leak Character

Genshin Impact 3.0 update is just around the corner, which means that the community will get to know a number of new characters in the Sumeru region. Rumor has it that some of them immediately become playable, such as Collie, Dori and Tignari. Others, however, are scheduled to be released during a later update, at least according to the leaks. One of these characters is Nilu.

Genshin Impact Nilou was first revealed in the third teaser of Sumeru Preview, but even before that there were already many leaks related to her character. So the community has a pretty good idea of what to expect from her kit.

Genshin Impact Nilou Leaks

In the latest Genshin Impact teaser, Sumeru HoYoverse showcases a host of new characters, including Nilou. She is described as someone who “got off the beaten track” by practicing the art of dance, despite living in a region that emphasizes wisdom and rationality. So far, this is the only official information about her. The leaks, however, reveal a little more about her fight and style of play. Firstly, according to rumors, Nilou is a 5-star Hydro Sword user.

Nilou broke out of Genshin_Impact_Leaks

A more recent leak from Genshin Impact details Neelow’s skills and constellations. According to Uncle Lu, her elemental skill consists of four strikes that are dealt by the hydroron. Each slash must be started manually, which is somewhat similar to the Elementary skill of Dilyuk. On the fourth strike, Nilou creates a ring around himself, which constantly applies Hydro to enemies. However, it has a long recovery time of 18 seconds. As for Nilou’s Elemental Burst, he creates an AoE Hydro Damage circle around her, which deals additional area damage.

Gameplay of the Nile by Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Based on the leaked gameplay footage, players assume that the Hydro circle will remain on the field for some time, which will allow Neelow to deal more Hydro damage in Genshin Impact. However, it is unclear whether the explosion effect will remain if Neelow switches to another character. Like the elemental skill, the explosion also has a cooldown of 18 seconds. Uncle Lou also explains that Neelow is more suitable as a character for a quick replacement on C0. She will be a viable Hydro DPS only on C6, as this removes the limit on the number of hits her Elemental Skill can deal. After that, all her attacks will apply Hydro.

updated overview of upcoming banners from SYP by Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Finally, since Nilou’s passive ability causes the seeds created by Bloom (a new Dendro reaction in Genshin Impact) to explode instantly, this makes her the most suitable for a team with Dendro squads. This explains why it will be released after the new Dendro Tighnari and Collei units. According to the latest leaked information about upcoming banners, Nilou will be released during Update 3.1 along with Sayno and Candice.

Nilou’s full body and her tattoo from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Other Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks related to Nilou show a model of her character, which was shown only briefly during the official teaser. She has a Short Female model, as well as a red tattoo on her back. Leaks of knowledge also link her to a place known as the Zubair Theater, probably at Dusk. She is called one of the most unique dancers in the region because of the way she portrays her emotions in dance.

So far, this is all the community knows about Neelow. Judging by her intended kit, she is preparing to become a viable Hydro and sub-DPS applicator. Although her C6 increases her potential as a primary damage dealer. In any case, it seems to be a good fit for Dendro teams or even perpetual freeze teams, although the community will have to wait until the Genshin Impact 3.1 update to really confirm these theories.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.