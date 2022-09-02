Genshin Impact Demo Showcases New Character Dorian

The first banner for Genshin Impact 3.0 is coming to an end, which means it’s time to add another set of limited characters and weapons to the game. The double banner of Zhongli and Tignari is due to end on September 9th, which means players have an extra week to choose these characters.

The HoYoverse developer has already confirmed that Kokomi and Ganyu will be two five-star characters in the second part of the update. The only new Genshin Impact character will be Dori, who is confirmed to be part of a four-star squad.

Genshin Impact has officially unveiled a character demo for a new Electro user named Dori, who is a popular merchant at Dusk and seems to always offer the right product for her customers, from exotic herbs to powerful weapons. In Dory’s world, everything revolves around collecting as much Pestilence as possible, even if it endangers the Sumeru Academy. Although she is best known for her sales skills, Dori should not be underestimated on the battlefield. She will be the new support for Genshin Impact, which specializes in the treatment and creation of energy particles.

Her elemental skill is called the Spirit Protection Lamp: A troubleshooting cannon and allows her to fire troubleshooting shots at electro-damaging enemies. If the shots hit the enemy, they will create two additional rounds of aftermarket that will track nearby enemies and deal more electrical damage. This skill has a 9-second cooldown and is mainly used to generate energy particles.

Dory’s spontaneous explosion called Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude is probably the main part of her kit, which allows her to summon djinn in a lamp to help the player on the battlefield. After the summoning, the Genie connects to the nearest target and constantly restores HP depending on the maximum HP of the Dory, as well as gives additional energy, and also deals electro damage to the target. Even if another character enters the field, the genie will remain active and provide various previously mentioned buffs.

When it comes to building Dory, like most healers in the game, players will need to gain as much health as possible to maximize her healing potential. Dory may be the perfect support for another future character named Cino, who is scheduled for the next update. Tsino will be a “selfish DPS character” who can benefit from Dori’s ability to restore energy even when she’s not on the field.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.