Genshin Impact Creators Invest In Nuclear Fusion Technology

Genshin Impact: MiHoYo relies on the company Energy Singularity, also China, for the start-up of a project related to nuclear energy. The Chinese studio MiHoYo, the creators of the successful Genshin Impact for consoles, PC and mobile devices, are investing in nuclear fusion technology. This has been revealed by the analyst Daniel Ahmad on social networks. According to the tweet, the developers will invest a total of 65 million dollars (about 58 million euros) in the Shanghai-based company Energy Singularity.

The company is working on its own tokamak device (devices used to achieve fusion), which it aims to build by 2024. Liu Wei, CEO of miHoYo, has said that controlled nuclear fusion technology is “exciting” and that commercializing this product type is just the beginning. Energy Singularity has employees from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the same one that one of the founders of MiHoYo attended when he was in college.

No news of Genshin Impact for Nintendo Switch

Genshin Impact is an RPG that works under the free-to-play model and is currently available on PS4, PS5, PC and iOS and Android mobile devices. The version for Nintendo Switch has been announced for some time, but at the moment there is no information about a possible release date. What is known is that it is underway, but it has not been specified why it is taking so long to come out.

The studio has recently released version 2.5, called “When the cherry blossoms are in bloom”. Among the novelties, which we detail in full in this news, is the arrival of Yae Miko, the introduction of unpublished missions, events, mini-games, etc. Those who update the game will receive 600 protogems completely free of charge.

MiHoYo’s title was one of the big winners on Twitter. According to data released by the platform, Genshin Impact was among the most talked about games of 2021 on this social network. Final Fantasy, Minecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legends also appear on the list.