Genshin Impact confirms the strengthening of electro- and hydro resonance

Genshin Impact has a fairly simple combat system based on using four different characters to trigger various spontaneous reactions. The presence of at least two characters with the same vision in the group activates a special buff called “Elemental Resonance”.

The HoYoverse developer has confirmed the appearance of a new Dendro element, which means that there will be an additional Elemental Resonance after the release of the new update. Genshin Impact has officially confirmed the upcoming adjustments of some natural resonances.

A new post on the official HoYoverse forum called HoYoLAB reveals the effect of Elemental Resonance for the upcoming Dendro element, as well as changes in Electro and Hydro resonances. According to the report, the upcoming update will make the following changes to the resonances of the elements:

New Dendro Resonance (Sprawling greenery) — increases the skill of the elements by 50. All members of the group nearby will receive 30 Elemental mastery for six seconds if Quicken, Bloom or Burning are activated. Running Aggravate, Burgeon, Hyperbloom or Spread gives 20 Elemental Mastery for the same duration. Hydroresonance (Soothing water) — Players will be exposed to the arsonist for 40% less time, and this will increase the max. HP at 25% Electro Resonance (High Voltage) — Players will be exposed to Hydro for 40% less time. Activation of Superconductivity, Electric Charge, Overload, Acceleration, Aggravation or Hypercoloration will have a 100% chance of generating elementary particles.

The Elemental Mastery buff on the Dendro element was not a surprise, given that many of the new reactions to the elements are scaled with this characteristic. According to recent leaks and the official live broadcast of Genshin Impact version 3.0, the new Dendro element will introduce six new elemental reactions that will have a significant impact on the game’s combat system.

Players seem to be generally happy with the new changes, claiming that they would like to see similar adjustments to existing elements in the future, as they may have the opportunity to change the meta characters in Genshin Impact. Many answers claim that a 25% increase in HP in Hydro Resonance will raise a large number of Hydro users to the S-level.

Most healers in Genshin Impact use their max. HP to scale their healing abilities, which means it can be an indirect boost for them. The changes in electro-resonance are not so significant, but they will solve some problems for the compositions of electro-teams that have problems with energy. It is expected that all changes will take effect after the release of the new Genshin Impact 3.0 update on August 24.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.