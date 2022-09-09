Genshin Impact confirms the banner of weapons of the second phase of version 3.0

Genshin Impact updates always include two banner cycles offering different types of characters and weapons for a limited period of time. The first part of the update finally introduced the first characters of the Dendro game: Tignari, Collie and a new version of the Traveler.

The first banner cycle was one week shorter than usual due to HoYoverse adjustments to their update schedule, which means it’s time for a new set of limited weapons, characters, and items to appear. Genshin Impact has officially unveiled the items that will appear on the upcoming weapons banner in the second phase of the 3.0 update.

The developer HoYoverse has already introduced four-star characters who will appear together with Kokomi and Ganyu Sangonomiya in the upcoming banner with a limited set of characters. These characters include Xingqiu, Sucrose, and Dori. According to the new message, the weapons banner will present the following items:

Amo Bow — five—star bow Eternal Moonlight — five—star catalyst Sacrificial Sword — four—star sword Eye of Perception – four-star catalyst Dragon Curse – four-star shaft weapon Rust – four-star bow Favonius Big Sword — four-star Claymore

Most of the Genshin Impact community seems to be happy with the new gun banner, although there won’t be any new items in it. The Amo Bow is a strong DPS bow that serves as a signature weapon for one of the future five—star characters, Ganyu. Its passive effect increases damage from normal and aimed shots by 18%. Damage is also increased by 12% for every 0.1 seconds of arrow flight. This means that if players want to maximize the damage potential of the bow, they should not stand close to their targets, but it should be noted that this effect can be summed up to five times.

The second five-star weapon, Everlasting Moonglow, will become the signature weapon of another five-star character, Hydro Sangonomia user Kokomi. The passive effect of the weapon is called Byakuya Kougetsu, and it increases the healing abilities of the character by 10% and damage from normal attacks by 1% of their maximum value. HP. After using Elemental Burst or normal attacks, the weapon will restore 0.6 energy every 0.1 seconds.

When it comes to weapons with lower rarity, players claim that the only notable item is the four—star Rust bow, a weapon that is considered one of, if not the strongest four-star item in Genshin Impact. DPS characters like Child or Joimiya benefit from the passive effect of the weapon, which increases the damage from a normal attack by 40%, but reduces the damage from a charged attack by 10%. A huge part of the damage done by Child depends on the use of his elemental skill, which supplies him with hydro-daggers that deal damage from a normal attack.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5.