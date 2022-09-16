Genshin Impact Confirms Re-Launches of Two Characters for Update 3.1

A special program Genshin Impact 3.1 showed two characters who will receive their repeats in the upcoming update. Banner re-launches have become very common in the game as they seem to be part of every new update.

Each Genshin Impact update includes two banner cycles, which feature one of two limited banners offering a set of characters for a short period of time. The official live broadcast of HoYoverse confirmed the appearance of three new characters: Candice, Cino and Neelow.

However, in addition to the new characters, the upcoming banners will also include two re-displays of banners featuring the fan-favorite Anemo Archon Venti and the famous Geo-alchemist Albedo. According to the live broadcast, Venty will arrive with the new Electro polearm character Cyno, and they are scheduled for the first part of the update. Venty is one of the oldest characters in the game, but many players still consider him one of, if not the best assistant in Genshin Impact.

3.1 Banners: the first half (Cyno + Venti + Candace) and the second half (Nilou + Albedo) from Genshin_Impact

The Great Ode of the Vent Wind is one of the strongest natural explosions in the game, as it can group a large number of enemies into a Thunder Eye that deals damage. He was the first archon introduced in the game as the defender of the Mondstadt region. Most of the community claims that the first banner for the Genshin Impact 3.1 update can beat the current revenue record set by Kamisato Ayaka.

Albedo will be featured on a double banner along with a new Hydro sword user named Nilou. Since its introduction in Genshin Impact Update 1.2, Albedo has proven to be a very strong support choice to be used in the famous Geo team line-up, which includes three or four Geo characters, including Liyue Archon, Zhongli. To make full use of Albedo, players need to prioritize the creation of protection and geo-damage.

The fact that Venti is confirmed for this update gives additional credibility to the numerous leaders who claimed that the first four updates of Sumeru will feature four Genshin Impact archons. After Zhongli in 3.0 and Venti in 3.1, players expect the famous Sumeru Archon Nahida to finally join the live servers in 3.2. At the moment, she serves as an exclusive for NPC quests and one of the most important characters in the Sumeru storyline. This may also mean that the famous Electroarchon Raiden Shogun may appear in Update 3.3.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.