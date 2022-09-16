Genshin Impact Confirms New Sumeru Desert Region for Version 3.1

Developer Genshin Impact HoYoverse has confirmed that version 3.1 expands the Sumeru region with a new vast desert that players can discover for themselves. The new update for Genshin Impact is based on the version 3.0 update, which introduces Sumeru, Dendro Vision media, and Dendro element reactions.

HoYoverse announced that Genshin Impact version 3.1 is launching on September 28, along with the long-awaited “Desert” expansion. In the harsh desert of Sumeru is the mausoleum of King Deshret, which pays homage to the legendary commander and King Sumer. Players will explore a desert, a Mausoleum and dungeons full of puzzles and mechanical defenders. In the ruins of the desert, you will find many ruins and curiosities based on the technologies of the ancient civilization of Sumeru. In Genshin Impact version 3.1, players can also go to the village of Aaru, the largest settlement of desert people in Twilight and a refuge for exiled scientists from the Academy.

Genshin Impact version 3.1 continues the main story of the Archon with the appearance of several factions and Fatuas. The harbinger of Fatoui Scaramouche returns accompanied by Il Dottore, and the two antagonists of Fatoui are expected to play an important role in the desert of Sumeru. Fortunately, three new allies will appear in the update to help players in their search: Neela, Candice and Cino. Players will be able to summon new characters with the help of new event wishes, and there will also be repeats of the Wenti and Albedo event wishes. The trailer for version 3.1 provides an overview of all the new and returning characters that will soon appear in Genshin Impact.

Players can also return to Mondstadt to celebrate the annual Weinlesefest, a festival dedicated to Anemo Archon Barbatos and wine. In Weinlesefest, the Traveler will reunite with old friends from Mondstadt and help Razor learn more about his past. New mini-games, seasonal events and rewards will also be available during the Weinlesefest in Mondstadt.

Version 3.1 seems to be one of the most content-rich updates for Genshin Impact. Although the Genshin Impact update schedule has changed slightly, the developers will not compromise on providing useful content for all players. The Sumeru Desert will expand the knowledge of the region, continuing to tell about the threat that the harbingers of Fatoui pose in the main story.

Genshin Impact version 3.2 and higher is expected to further expand the Sumeru region. HoYoverse is likely to share news about upcoming updates after the release of Genshin Impact version 3.1.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development.