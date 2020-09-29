Genshin Impact; complete guide with tips, tricks

We tell you everything you need to know about Genshin Impact, the new miHoYo now available for PC, PlayStation 4 and iOS and Android mobiles.

There is no doubt that Genshin Impact has had a more than successful launch. Since last September 28 it has been available for free on PC, PS4, iOS and Android and we can play it at no cost on any of these platforms. Despite its simple appearance, it is a complex title with a good number of mechanics and parameters that we must take into account. For this reason, below and as part of this guide of tips and tricks we will detail everything you need to know about this proposal, such as the method to access multiplayer and enjoy the games in company.

(This guide is currently under construction)

Genshin Impact: General Tips and Tricks

In this section you can find a good number of diverse and interesting topics about the work of miHoYo. To begin with, it should be noted that due to its spirit encompassed within the “gacha” genre, we will find elements typical of free mobile games with internal purchases, such as obtaining protogems and primogems to buy envelopes (or loot boxes) with characters , weapons and various interesting items to use in the game. Due to its complexity, we will tell you everything below, divided into sections:



