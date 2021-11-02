Genshin Impact Codes From November 2021; Get Free Protogems, Blackberries, Items And More

Genshin Impact: We detail what are the free codes to get various rewards such as protogems and blackberry in Genshin Impact this November 2021. The month of November starts and in Genshin Impact we can find news such as the change of banner to one starring Hu Tao and Thoma . Beyond this, and as usual every month, miHoYo offers some free rewards codes among which are the valuable protogems, experience books or blackberry. Here are the free reward codes for this month, just as we did in October. We also remember that the most recent update of the game is version 2.2, which adds a new island in Inazuma and other news.

(We will keep this piece updated as new reward codes come out.)

November 2021 Genshin Impact Reward Codes

BSPD3ZRXU985 – 60 protogems and 1,000 blackberries

Permanent codes in Genshin Impact

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Protogems and 3 Hero Wits (single use, old code but still operational for new players).

Where to get more Genshin Impact codes

The ideal thing to watch out for the arrival of new reward codes is to follow Genshin Impact’s social networks, since from miHoYo they are usually quite active on these channels. Failing that, the community of players will be in charge of sharing them