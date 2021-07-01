Genshin Impact Codes From July 2021; Get Free Protogems, Blackberries, Items and More

Genshin Impact: We detail what are the free codes to get various rewards such as protogems and useful mora in Genshin Impact this July 2021.Already immersed in the hottest stage of the year (at least in the northern hemisphere), we welcome the month of July to enjoy multiple summer events in games like Genshin Impact. Currently we can find Kaedehara Kazuha’s gachapon available in the game. He is a character from the distant region of Inazuma, where we hope to travel soon. Without further ado, we leave you with the complete list of reward codes that we can redeem this July to get rewards such as free protogems, blackberries, items and more.

Reward Codes for Genshin Impact in July 2021

GenshinGalaxy: for 10,000 Blackberry, 3 “brown mincemeats” of

Mondstadt, 10 Adventurer Exp, 3 Northern Smoked Chickens, and 5 Improved Refined Minerals (this code expires on July 21).

GenshinEpic: for 10,000 Blackberry, 3 Squirrelfish, 10 Adventurer XP, 3 Northern Apple Stew, and 5 Enhancement Fine Minerals (this code expires July 21)

GENSHINGIFT: for 50 Protogems and 3 Hero Exp (yes, it can only be used if we have not previously exchanged it).

How to redeem reward codes on Genshin Impact

We will go to the official website of Genshin Impact through this link.

Once there we must register (if we have not already done so), select the server from which we play, enter our nickname and, finally, the download code.

Keep in mind that in order to redeem these codes we must meet the following requirements:

We must reach Adventure Rank 10 before we can redeem codes on our account.

The codes will only work on PC and iOS and Android mobile devices, as PS4 and PS5 players cannot link a miHoYo account as it is already linked to the PlayStation Network.

Each redeem code can only be used once.

The articles will be sent via mail within the game itself once we redeem a code successfully.