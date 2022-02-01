Genshin Impact Codes For February 2022; Get Free Protogems, Berries, Items And More

Genshin Impact: We detail what are the free codes to get various rewards such as protogems and mora in Genshin Impact this month of February 2022. This year 2022 looks promising for Genshin Impact, as we continue to find new events and banners of unpublished characters (as well as reruns) as new updates arrive. With the current version 2.4 that will be developed throughout this month of February until the arrival of Yae Miko and other news, we have the Lunar New Year event available, in which to get various rewards such as protogems, a costume for Ningguang and a Liyue 4-star character of our choice.

Beyond this, and as usual every month, miHoYo offers some free reward codes, among which are valuable protogems (to throw in the gachapon), experience books or mora. Here we present the free reward codes for this month of February, just as we did last January.

(We’ll keep this piece updated as new reward codes come out.)

Reward Codes for Genshin Impact February (2022)

9BPCJCQGHAWZ – 60 Protogems and 5 Adventurer EXP (you may have already used this code during the month of January).

Permanent codes in Genshin Impact

GENSHINGIFT – 50 protogems and 3 hero wits (single use, old code but still working for new players).

Where to get more Genshin Impact codes

In order to know the new reward codes that are emerging at the moment, it is recommended to follow the Genshin Impact social networks, since they are usually quite active from miHoYo. In addition, the gaming community often shares them: