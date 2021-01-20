Genshin Impact: check out Ningguang’s fantastic cosplay

Last week, we showed here on Voxel the fantastic cosplay that a player made for the character Mona from Genshin Impact. Now, it’s our turn to have a chance to see another combatant being recreated in the real world through the work of Roxanne Kho.

The character chosen by Roxanne to come to life in the real world was Ningguang, entitled not only to her long blond hair and black and white clothes, but also her characteristic mysticism.

Check out the images below:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Roxanne Kho (@roxanne.kho)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Genshin Impact is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS.