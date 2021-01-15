Genshin Impact: check out build tips for the archer Ganyu

The producer MiHoYo updated Genshin Impact with the banners to acquire Ganyu, the new archer of the game that has 5 stars. If you are looking for some tips to create the best builds for her, whether to act as DPS, support or more focused on elemental damage or on Cryo chain, the game’s creator gives an example of what she can do on the battlefield.

As you can see in the video below, the character has a normal attack that allows up to six consecutive shots, in addition to resorting to blows such as the Freezing Arrow, the Ice Lotus to paralyze enemies and other passive and active resources. All these added together can offer a more varied range of performance for the archer, allowing different possibilities for your team.

Genshin Impact is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS.