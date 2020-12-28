Genshin Impact: check out Albedo in action in new trailer

Developer miHoYo released a new Genshin Impact trailer, now featuring the main mechanics of the character Albedo, the main addition to update 1.2 alongside the Dragon’s Spine area and hero Ganyu.

Albedo is a 5-star combatant who has talents for diverse team dynamics, working as a support to boost the party’s elemental powers through his main skill, Solar Isotoma, capable of creating a huge protection field that provides advantages for all characters that are within range. Power also makes it possible to move faster outside of combat, especially when you want to reach higher ground.

In addition to his skills concentrated on the earth element, the alchemist is an expert in the art of craft, and emerges as one of the best characters with regard to the best use of materials and the possibilities of creating more powerful items and with less manufacturing costs.

Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PS5, Android, iOS and PC.



