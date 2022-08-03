Genshin Impact Chart Shows Yoimiya Sales for the first day

Genshin Impact updates usually contain two separate banners with a couple of limited characters. The first part of version 2.8 features two fan-favorite characters: Kazuha and Klee.

The second banner cycle brought a new limited banner called Tapestry of Golden Flames, which includes the popular incendiary bow user Yoimiya and three four-star units. A new post on the official Genshin Impact subreddit revealed the revenue figures for the first day of the character’s first relaunch.

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that they are surprised that the banner is at the bottom of the banner revenue chart. There are several reasons why Yoimiya’s sales have been low, but the main one is probably that this is the last limited banner before the arrival of the new large Sumeru region. Being the only character on the repeat banner also didn’t help, despite a decent four-star cast. However, it should be noted that the relaunch of Yoimiya brought in more revenue than its initial release last year, which was most likely influenced by the growing player base.

Yoimiya (Rerun) Banner Day 1 Sales (CN Server; iOS only) by Genshin_Impact

Joimiya is a decent five—star DPS character who specializes in dealing damage to a single target. Although she can be used as an explosive damage dealer, she shines the most when she is put in a position to deal damage with her normal attacks. While two of the four-star characters, Bennet and Yongjin, are considered strong four-star support characters, the third character, Xinyan, is probably one of the weakest units in the game.

Bennett is probably the strongest four-star character in the game due to his ability to adapt to almost any team composition. He has one of the best spontaneous explosions in Genshin Impact, despite being a four-star character. Bennett’s fantastic journey allows him to create a fire field that provides one of the best heals in the game and a strong damage boost.

On the contrary, the first part of the update, which featured Kazuha and Klee, was one of the most successful banners in Genshin Impact, despite the fact that it had two old characters. Kazuha was one of the most anticipated characters in the game, and many players made the mistake of missing his banner last year, as it was placed right before the new Inazuma region appeared. Since then, he has become one of the best supports in the whole Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.