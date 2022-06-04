Genshin Impact Characters Who Have Never Had Repeats

Although Genshin Impact characters can be obtained using the gacha game system by spending wishes on time-limited wish banners for characters, some characters have not received a relaunch since their initial release. This means that Genshin Impact players only got one opportunity to use these characters when their banners were first released. The wish banners of the characters’ events in Genshin Impact are usually valid for three weeks, which gives players limited time to try to get the selected character through the gachi system.

Genshin Impact players open access to the game’s desire system at an early stage as the main method of obtaining new characters. Although there are several free characters that players unlock by leveling up in the game, completing quests and participating in events, these are often the less rare 4-star Genshin Impact characters. In addition to the Traveler, 5-star Genshin Impact characters can be obtained by making a wish on time-limited banners of advertising characters or banners of Wanderlust Invocation and Beginners’ Wish.

There are currently six playable characters in Genshin Impact whose character banners were only available once when they were first released: Arataki Itto, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayato, Eimiya, Yae Miko, and Shenhe. HoYoverse has officially confirmed that Itto will receive a replay of his banner in the second half of the delayed Genshin Impact 2.7 update. Although HoYoverse has not yet announced banners for the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, leaks claim that a double banner featuring Kazuhi and Yomiya will appear in the second half of the update, which will be the first replay for both characters.

Arataki Itto Restart Confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.7 Update

Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact, wielding a claymore. Arataki Itto appeared in the second stage of the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, and players could wish him on his banner, Oni’s Royale. Along with the announcement of the confirmed release date of Update 2.7, HoYoverse announced character banners for the upcoming update. Much to the delight of Itto fans, the Itto Banner will be re-displayed in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 2.7 update. At this time, a new 4-star Electro user, Kuki Shinobu, will also be introduced.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Leaks: Kazuha may Get a replay

Kaedehara Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character in Genshin Impact and one of three Anemo users, including an Anemo-tuned Traveler who wields a sword. Kazuha is considered one of the best support and sub-DPS characters in the game, especially if his second constellation Yamaarashi Tailwind is unlocked. Genshin Impact players have been waiting for Kazuha to be relaunched for a long time, as it hasn’t had one since it was first added to the game in the 1.6 update almost a year ago. Recent leaks suggest that Kazuha’s rerun will appear in version 2.8, however, Genshin Impact leaks were incorrect regarding Kazuha getting his long overdue rerun in the past.

Kamisato Ayato did not have a banner re-run in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato is one of the newest 5-star characters added to Genshin Impact, and his Azure Excursion banner was released at the beginning of the game’s 2.6 update. 5-star Hydro user Ayato works well together with Cryo users such as his sister, fellow 5-star character Kamisato Ayaka. Ayato hasn’t received a relaunch of his banner yet, but that’s not surprising considering how recently he was added to Genshin Impact as a playable character.

Ayato’s sister Kamisato Ayaka is one of the playable characters in Genshin Impact, which has already received a rerun. Ayaka’s The Heron’s Court banner first appeared in the Genshin Impact 2.0 update dedicated to the Inazuma theme, and received a rerun in the second half of version 2.6 to coincide with the release of her brother. Like Ayaka, Ayato probably won’t get a replay until five or six updates have passed since its original release date.

Rumor has it that Yoimiya Rerun for Genshin Impact version 2.8

Naganohara Eimiya is a 5—star arsonist character, considered one of the best main DPS characters in Genshin Impact, especially for the arsonist element. The banner of Yoimiya Tapestry of Golden Flames first appeared in the second half of the Genshin Impact 2.0 update. Recent leaks claim that Yoimiya will finally receive a re-banner in the second half of Genshin Impact version 2.8, along with Kazuha, who has been waiting for his banner to be re-launched even longer than Yoimiya. However, the recent leaks of Genshin Impact 2.8 have not been confirmed, and there has been disagreement over which character will be depicted on the banner in the first half of the 2.8 update.

Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko didn’t have her banner re-displayed

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact and the second Electro character to use a Catalyst after Lisa, one of the characters available in the game at launch and free for all Genshin Impact players.