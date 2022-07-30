Genshin Impact Characters as Sims 4 Avatars

There are dozens of characters in Genshin Impact, which makes it that much easier to create Sims 4 households that entirely consist of characters from the game. The number of customization options available in the Create-a-Sim menu, plus the vast amount of custom content created by fans of The Sims online, means it isn’t too difficult to make them look surprisingly close to their Genshin Impact counterparts despite the two games’ drastically different visual styles. Even new or casual Sims players, who may not be accustomed to The Sims 4’s character creation process, can add Genshin Impact characters to their save file through the use of The Sims online gallery.

Through the gallery, Sims 4 players can post their creations online to share with others. This isn’t just limited to characters. Entire buildings can be shared through the gallery, as well, making it easy for those who dislike building to still find unique custom house builds for The Sims 4. Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that many creations in the gallery may make use of custom content or items from other packs. A multitude of stuff packs, game packs, and expansions have been released since The Sims 4 came out in 2014. The most recent of these, High School Years, is set to come out just a month after the Werewolves game pack from June, meaning that changes to The Sims 4 are still quite frequent.

Due to that, it can be difficult to find characters in the gallery that are base game compatible. The sheer variety of uploads to look through, however, may very well make up for it. Players can find everything from Star Wars characters in The Sims 4 to entire households built around far more obscure games and movies. Given the popularity of Genshin Impact, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that there are plenty of the game’s characters to be found in the gallery. Here are some of The Sims 4’s best Genshin Impact character avatars compared to their in-game appearances.

Genshin Impact Characters In The Sims 4 – Zhongli

Sims 4 player Polssair has made a multitude of Genshin Impact characters in the game, and all of them can be found in the gallery. Zhongli is one such example of their creations. This Sims 4 character uses items from the Eco Lifestyle, City Living, and The Sims 4’s Vampires packs, so players without all three should be aware of that before pulling him from the gallery. He’s also a spellcaster, and his traits are proper, bookworm, and genius. With over 6,500 downloads, he’s easily one of the most popular Genshin Impact creations in the Sims 4 gallery. Zhongli looks strikingly similar to his appearance in Genshin Impact, even down to the earring and eyeliner. There is no custom content used, making him more widely available for all types of Sims players.

Genshin Impact’s Lumine & Aether Recreated In The Sims 4

Lumine and Aether, the two options available to select as the Traveler in Genshin Impact, have quite a few versions available on the Sims 4 gallery. Although The Sims 4 has limited hairstyles and currently includes none that directly match up with Lumine’s in-game appearance, some Sims 4 creators use a shoulder-length blonde hair that works fairly well. Aether is far easier to create, as there are quite a few short male hairstyles as well as earrings to choose from in The Sims 4. Polssair’s version of these characters use items from the Seasons, City Living, Get to Work, Realm of Magic, Vampires, Spa Day, and Laundry Day Stuff packs. As such, they require a bit more of an investment in The Sims 4 to download properly.

What Genshim Impact’s Venti Looks Like In The Sims 4

Sims 4 player jgraceful is another creator that uploads a large number of popular Genshin Impact characters onto the gallery. One of their most frequently downloaded creations is a Venti avatar, which is little surprise given Venti’s popularity among Genshin Impact fans. Players will need the Parenthood, Get to Work, Backyard Stuff, and Romantic Garden Stuff to get the full experience for this character. In light of that, it might be best to wait for The Sims 4’s packs to go on sale.

His traits include music lover, which is fitting given Venti’s role in the game, as well as cheerful and loves outdoors. Though he’s missing his braids in The Sims 4, the rest of his appearance is relatively accurate down to his clothing and even his hat. It’s possible that an even more fitting hairstyle will be added in the future as further updates and new Sims 4 packs are provided by EA. For the time being, though, there are still some pretty inventive Venti avatars for Genshin Impact fans to download for The Sims 4.

Genshin Impact Characters Recreated In The Sims 4 – Kazuha

Another popular download from jgraceful features Kazuha from Genshin Impact, using items from the Discover University, Get to Work, and Snowy Escape packs. Seeing as all three of these are major expansion packs for The Sims 4, they might be worthwhile for dedicated players to purchase. He has the adventurous, creative, and loves outdoors traits as well as the outdoor enthusiast ambition, which should give players a good excuse to get out and explore the worlds of The Sims 4, even if the game’s map isn’t open world like The Sims 3’s was. Kazuha’s creator has translated his wardrobe into a more modern-day look while still maintaining recognizable features, even down to the hairstyle.

Genshin Impact Character Xiao Reimagined In The Sims 4

There are quite a few tattoos available for players to use in The Sims 4, including some that look remarkably similar to Xiao’s from Genshin Impact. Another spellcaster, one of many occult Sims introduced through the game’s many packs and add-ons, Polssair’s version of Xiao includes the loner, active, and gloomy traits. Like many other Genshin Impact characters in the gallery, players will need the Vampires, Realm of Magic, Get to Work, and Seasons packs as well as The Sims 4’s Eco Lifestyle expansion and Discovery University. His outfit in-game translates with relative ease into The Sims 4, though quite a few of his accessories are missing. Sims 4 fans who excel at creating custom content may be able to easily rectify that, however.

Genshin Impact’s Childe Has Been Remade In The Sims 4

Players who are hoping to get by without buying quite so many packs could turn to Polssair’s Childe avatar instead, though. He exclusively uses items from Get to Work and Vampires, and has the materialistic, hot-headed, and family-oriented traits. He’s another good choice for those who want to try their hand at playing a spellcaster Sim, as well. Winged eyeliner helps to more closely mimic the Genshin Impact concept art style, and his short hair and relatively simple accessories are easily translated into The Sims 4. Of course, there are quite a few versions of the character – and just about every other Genshin Impact character – available on The Sims 4 gallery for players who would like to search through other options. Expansive Genshin-themed buildings can also be found there as well.