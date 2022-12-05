Genshin Impact Banners and Character Replays Are Expected

This article tracks which 5-star Genshin Impact characters are likely to get a replay in the near future, so scroll down and see which Genshin Impact banners you should save your Primogems for.

Please note that character replays can be expected approximately every year (the limit is 400 days so far), but with an increase in the list of characters, this may not be reliable. This only serves to keep track of who is most likely to get a replay. Version 3.0 debuted with a new banner schedule in which four five-star characters have their banners in the same patch, and this could become the norm for the course in the near future.

Without further ado, here are five characters who are likely (or confirmed) to receive a repeat banner over the next few months. You can also expect each character’s signature 5-star weapon, if applicable, to work alongside the character.

Upcoming banners re-showing Genshin Impact

Shenhe — 308 days

Shenhe hasn’t had a repeat since she was introduced in January this year. It was version 2.4, and although it wasn’t that long ago, the gaps between the banners of some characters were shorter than Shenhe expected. For example, the character released before her, Arataki Itto, was re-shown less than 7 months later, and another one appeared in version 3.3.

Shenhe primarily supports cryo characters, providing huge damage buffs from her elemental skill. Not only that, but she also reduces the Cryo and Physical RES of enemies with her Elemental Burst. If your team revolves around Cryo DMG, then you will definitely appreciate Shenhe as a member of your team.

Hu Tao – 372 days

Hu Tao is also likely to receive a Genshin Impact banner in the near future. It was last available in the second half of version 2.2 in November 2021. This was her first (and only) repeat since her release in the third phase of version 1.3. The gap between her release and her rerun was 8 months, which leads many to believe that it’s time for another banner for the 77th director of the Wangsheng Funeral Home.

Hu Tao is an arsonist fighter whose gameplay is known to revolve around how low her HP is. Her style of play is infamous for rewarding the cancellation of combos, be it jumps or jerks. It is best used in Vaporize compositions (for example, with Xingqiu) or Melt. If you decide that Hu Tao is a character that your group lacks, then look forward to her re—banner.

Hu Tao has already passed the “400-day limit” in the middle of version 3.2. Because of this, her re-display banner is widely discussed for re-display in version 3.4.

Eula – 350 days

The Spindrift Knight itself, Eula, had the latest banner in version 2.3 along with Albedo. However, unlike the Alchemist, Eulahad to wait only about six months from the moment of her release in version 1.5 to get a replay. It doesn’t change the fact that we haven’t seen the Physical Damage Queen for a long time. Both times, Eula’s banner was tied to in-game events. So, the next time we see her, it might be because of her participation in the event.

Bundle is one of, if not the best, source of physical damage in the game. Her style of play usually revolves around her Elemental Burst, which can do insane damage when used correctly. The fact that she uses a claymore also means that she can break shields like a hot knife through butter. If you like big numbers or you want to have the best physical damage dealer in the game, waiting for the next Eula banner ad should be your next step.

Kamisato Ayaka — 229 days

Kamisato Ayaka last showed the banner during the extended version 2.6. Although she didn’t wait that long compared to the other characters on this list, the upcoming re-show banner is being actively discussed in the next few versions. One of the things that leaked earlier was Ayaka’s skin with five stars, so it would be logical if she was shown on the banner as the skin was released. The upcoming Kamisato Ayato banner is another matter, and historically, the banners of the Kamisato brothers and sisters are located close to each other.

Kamisato Ayaka ‧ Frostflake Heron Daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/HGvF4f5AdX — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Ayaka is a Cryo Sword user and is the best choice for the Cryo app. She is great at using Cryo, as even her normal attacks can be enhanced by Cryo just by using her Sprint. Her damage with her elemental skill and explosion is also good. Combined with a permanent Hydro applicator like her brother Ayato or Kokomi’s Sangonomy, Ayaka works well on the Freeze team. She has a lot of flexibility regarding weapons, but she’s pretty picky when it comes to artifacts and additional stats. Despite this, the farm may be worth it if she is the main carry in the group.

There is also a possibility that HoYoverse may wait a bit with the banner of Ayaka’s re-display, given that in version 2.6 she has additional screen time. Although it makes sense, if they insist on it, then, according to rumors, Ayaki’s skin will have to wait too. If it was like a Spider, it would also mean moving the corresponding event.

Raiden Shogun – 246 days

Electro-Archon Raiden Shogun has been waiting for quite a long time since his last banner. She last appeared in version 2.5, simultaneously with Kokomi’s Sangonomy and one phase after the release of Ya Miko. There is also a pattern that Archons appear on the latest banners, apparently to give new players a chance to add each of them to their group. It started with Zhongli at the beginning of 3.0, followed by Venti in 3.1. Nahida, the Dendro Archon, released in Version 3.2. Judging by the template, Raiden Shogun is depicted on one of the banners of Genshin Impact version 3.3.