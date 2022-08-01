Genshin Impact: arguments in favor of adding additional types of weapons

There are five different types of weapons in Genshin Impact, and each of them is suitable for different fighting styles. The type of weapon determines the character’s set of movements, as well as its potential damage. Attack patterns also vary depending on the character wielding the weapon and his vision, which provides a lot of variety.

However, such diversity is difficult to maintain, especially in a gacha game like Genshin Impact, which requires the release of new playable characters. The more they are released, the more the list of characters using the same set of weapons grows. And while each character usually has a unique attack animation and special skills, their general patterns are the same depending on the weapons they wield. So to curb this potential problem, HoYoverse may introduce new types of weapons into Genshin Impact.

Potential for new types of weapons in Genshin Impact

Currently, Genshin Impact has five types of weapons — swords, claymores, shaft weapons, catalysts and bows. The first three are melee weapons with different attack speed levels. Meanwhile, the latter two are ranged weapons, with bows generally faster than catalysts. However, Catalysts are unique in that each of their attacks deals elemental damage, not just physical damage.

So, if HoYoverse introduces a new weapon in Genshin Impact, it could be another ranged weapon to level up the list of weapon types. One of the potential weapons may be firearms, since they are already present in the world of Teivat, especially among Fatuian Pirolingers. Another option may be a wand or a staff-type weapon that allows you to use a different style of play based on elemental damage. However, it should be different from Catalyst.

However, there are even more possibilities if HoYoverse introduces a new melee weapon. Daggers similar to Fatui Pyro Agent daggers allowed you to play even faster than the shaft weapons. Short two-handed blades, such as Childe’s in Genshin Impact, are also well suited for a similar style of play. Finally, tomahawk-like axes can open up a whole new style of play, because they work both as melee weapons and as throwing weapons.

Changing the Genshin Impact Battle

All of these potential weapon types are no doubt interesting, especially because they will add more variety to Genshin Impact combat. However, it should be said that adding a new type of weapon requires a lot more work from HoYoverse. First of all, this will entail the development of new sets of items from 1 to 5 stars for new weapons. It would also require the creation of completely new attack patterns for new characters. After that, the developer will need to plan new domains and artifact sets that enhance the new weapons. In general, a laborious process.

Given this, it seems that HoYoverse takes a different approach to improving the combat in the game, and this is evident in the style of the Genshin Impact Shikanoin Heizou game. Heizou uses an old type of weapon — Catalyst — but with a completely new attack model. Instead of slow ranged attacks by other Catalyst users, he attacks with quick punches and kicks. This hints that HoYoverse may be planning new fighting styles for various types of weapons that are already in the game.

For example, the type of Polearm weapon in Genshin Impact could be changed for both melee and ranged combat when the user threw weapons at enemies like a spear. Meanwhile, certain characters could be forced to wield two swords. In fact, any future game character can be designed with a game style that is different from past characters. This effectively makes the fight more interesting, and HoYoverse does not need to add new types of weapons to the game.

However, this does not guarantee that Genshin Impact will not introduce a new type of weapon. It just means that there are many opportunities to make the fight even more diverse and interesting. Until HoYoverse makes an official announcement confirming or denying this possibility, everything is on the table.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.