Genshin Impact Announces New Events in The Alps; All The Details

Genshin Impact: You can now join the celebration through the new web event, in which they await you to get juicy rewards for the famous miHoYo RPG. Genshin Impact seems to be the protagonist of an incombustible phenomenon: the action RPG and open world of miHoYo is constantly evolving, it often receives updates loaded with content and this time, the news focuses on a new web event for The Alps, the environment real in which part of the Spinadragón map is inspired. One of the main attractions of the new events is the possibility of visiting Val Thorens, the highest ski resort in Europe (France); It has been recreated in the game and players can join together to get different rewards. You can join through the following link. Additionally, as part of the celebration, the game will be holding raffles on its official channels starting today.

Update 2.4: date and news

The title will launch its version 2.4 next Wednesday, January 5. Among the novelties it brings, the inclusion of two new characters stands out: Shenhe (5 stars) and Yun Jin (4 stars). According to the official synopsis, the update will reveal “Enkanomiya, the remains of an underwater nation that has been sealed under Inazuma for thousands of years.” It is a huge island floating under the ocean, on which the ancient civilization created the artificial sun Dainichi Mikoshi.