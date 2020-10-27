Genshin Impact, analysis – A high impact adventure

We analyze the new title from the studio miHoYo, a free to play RPG that offers an extensive world to explore and a wide variety of characters.

The Chinese studio miHoYo has gone from being an unknown studio in the world to having a certain reputation through its games. Its first title, Honkai Impact 3rd, would be launched first in China in 2016 and later to other Asian countries, including Japan, the following year to finally reach the West just 2 years ago, being available for both iOS and Android mobile platforms. as on PC. This title would offer a hack’n slash gameplay with clear influences from other successful titles of the genre such as Devil May Cry, Bayonetta or NieR Automata, becoming one of the most popular titles among mobile device game players.

Genshin Impact is its second title and so far it has been one of the games that has raised the most expectations both for its status as free to play games and for the quality that the game gives off and that, a priori, has little to envy to titles Top-notch cut RPG. Despite having certain influences from games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in certain aspects, which has been the subject of some controversy, the game denotes that it seeks to carve out its own image through its development and playable characteristics.

At the beginning of the game, the first bars of the plot are presented in which Paimon, the fairy and companion of the character selected by the player during the game, recapitulates the events that have led to the protagonist, chosen between two twins of different gender and affinity elemental and that can be freely named but that will be known as The Traveler by other characters, until the world of Teyvat after being defeated in an overwhelming way by a mysterious woman of great power, leaving both separated. Faced with the need to know the whereabouts of his missing brother, Paimon suggests seeking information by going to the city of Mondstadt. Upon arrival, the unexpected appearance of the Stormterror dragon will put its inhabitants in check, the protagonist being the one who saves the situation by confronting him. Together with the Knights of Favonius, who take him as an honorary member, they will investigate the causes of the sudden attack and try to stop its attacks.

The development of the game allows you to follow the plot through various missions, which can be marked to follow its location by pressing the L3 button, which will activate a trail that will lead to the objective, in which the future of events will unfold. lead to conversations with other characters, with options to choose from in certain cases, or combat. In certain cases, progress will be limited by the adventure rank level, which will lead to having to perform various tasks around the world of Teyvat to get the necessary experience to increase it, ranging from aspects as simple as opening the different chests scattered on the map to carry out side missions, discover teleportation points, Statues of the Seven or even solve puzzles and defeat enemies to discover hidden chests of greater rarity. It should be said that in this aspect the game does not mark very marked restrictions, even the player can freely explore the game world leaving the story aside, having with the exception of certain limitations in access to some points of the map marked with areas marked with area reddish in color.



