Genshin Impact: All new content in Update 3.0

The Land of Twilight has finally been released in Genshin Impact, but its initial release only superficially touches on what Update 3.0 brings. In addition to opening up a huge new area for exploration, Genshin Impact version 3.0 introduces new characters, quests, weapons and much more. He also continues the story of the Wanderer, bringing him closer to reuniting with his twin.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is one of the biggest game updates since Inazuma was added back in version 2.0. It includes the Land of Wisdom, Twilight, on an ever—growing map, as well as several fun events and environmental puzzles that players must solve.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 New characters and banners

One of the most anticipated additions to Genshin Impact 3.0 is the first set of Dendro characters: Tignari and Collie. Tignari is the first 5-star user of Dendro Bow, and Colley is a popular 4-star user of Dendro Bow associated with Amber, as shown in the manga Genshin Impact. These two are currently available in the limited-time wish banners of the first phase 3.0 along with 4-star characters Dione and Fishle.

The second stage of Genshin Impact 3.0 Wish Banners will be available in early September and will include repeats of 5-star characters Kokomi and Ganyu. The full list of 4-stars depicted on these banners is not yet known, but Dori will be part of it. Dori is the third new character introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0. She is a user of Electro Claymore, which the players dubbed “the cooler Dione”.

Although technically not a new character, Genshin Impact 3.0 also introduces Dendro Traveler. Given their kit that allows for off-field damage, they are a pretty decent sub-DPS for teams focused on dendro reactions. However, players should try to bring them up to C6 to maximize their potential. Otherwise, it’s better to pull for Tignari or wait for the next 5-star Dendro characters.

Genshin Impact tasks and Events for version 3.0

Now that players can explore the Twilight, they can also continue the main storyline of Genshin Impact. Update 3.0 launches Chapter 3 of the Archon Quest and begins with the first two acts. In Act 1, the player crosses the Chasm at Dusk, and then meets Colley and Tignari. After reaching the city of Sumeru, the player meets other characters, in particular Alhaitama, Dehyu and Nilou from Genshin Impact, for whom it will be possible to play in later updates.

In the second act, dating ends and strange events begin. After getting acquainted with the inhabitants of Sumeru, the Traveler is invited to the Sabzeruz festival. This is a holiday dedicated to the birth of the new Dendro of Archon Genshin Impact, the Younger Lord of Kusanali. However, soon Paimon and the Wanderer realize that they have fallen into an endless time loop and must find a way out of it.

After completing Act 2 of this Archon quest, players will have to wait for the next update to continue the main storyline. In the meantime, they can take up the Tignari story quest called “Vulpes Zerda Chapter 1”. Alternatively, they can focus on time-limited Genshin Impact 3.0 update events.

At the time of publication of this article, the “Graven Innocence” event was available, and its first quest opens Genshin Impact Collei for the player’s team. This event is a hodgepodge of different quests, so players have something to spend time on. The traveler is tasked with making wood carvings, photographing wildlife Sumeru and performing other similar tasks. Based on the trailer for the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, the community can also expect more events — “Tablet Analytics”, “Lost Riches” (for which a free pet of the Good Ones is given as a reward) and “Faiza Trials”. Additional information about these time-limited quests will be available when they are released shortly before the next update.

Recently added elements in Genshin Impact 3.0

Now that Genshin Impact has Dendro playable characters, there are also new weapons and artifacts to match their playstyle. HoYoverse has added a full set of 4-star weapons that can be crafted, most of which have special effects related to the new Genshin Impact Dendro reactions. This weapon is the following:

Forest Regalia (Claymore) Sapwood Blade (Sword) Royal Squire (Bow) Moon Impaler (Shaft weapon) Fruit of execution (catalyst)

There are two other weapons that are new to Genshin Impact 3.0. The first is Tignari’s signature weapon — The Hunter’s Way. This is a 5-star bow that can be obtained by wishing on the armory banner. Currently, the first stage of the Genshin Impact 3.0 weapon banner features this weapon and Zhongli’s signature weapon, the Vortex Vanquisher.

The latest new weapon is reminiscent of the Luxurious Sea Lord Claymore, as it is a bow in the shape of a swordfish. A bow with the humorous name “End of the Line” can be purchased at the Sumeru Fishing Association, just as a “Catch” can be obtained at the Inazuma Fishing Association.