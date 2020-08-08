Genshin Impact, A promising action-packed adventure

We discussed the highlights of the closed beta of Genshin Impact, the long-awaited RPG cut title developed by the Chinese studio Mihoyo.

One of the titles that has been talked about in recent months in the field of RPGs has been Genshin Impact, the spectacular game from the Chinese studio Mihoyo, responsible for the game of Honkai Impact 3rd, the highly successful action mobile title for mobile devices. Although there has been more controversy that has aroused through its trailers and its parallels with some aspects that remind of Zelda: Breath of the Wild than its virtues as an independent game, the truth is that the expectations that the game arouses are not for less al offers not only a game with a marked cell shading style of animated cut but also a wide world to explore in all its aspects.

With the current closed beta underway, we will review in this article some of the aspects of the game to offer an idea of ​​what it will bring in its final version and what players can expect from it, a priori, eye-catching RPG title.

The game’s story introduces us to two characters who on their journey through different worlds meet a deity who stops them, asserting that she will be the one who stops human beings for their arrogance. Both, a boy and a girl, try to face it, to the point of trying to get close enough to hit it, at which point they will be given the option to choose between one of them and assign it a personalized name. The scene ends with the defeat of both, the other character being kidnapped and the chosen one appears in the game world, where he meets the fairy Paimon, to whom he is telling what happened. Then both begin their journey with the aim of finding clues to the whereabouts of the missing character, setting themselves as their first objective to reach the city of Mondstadt.

Although the game is subject to following the main story, as is normal, at certain times progress will be linked to the level of the adventurer rank, which will increase through gaining experience points by performing actions around the game world, well complying the missions of the main plot, opening chests or finding and giving offerings to the different Statues of the Seven that will be scattered around the map. When leveling up, items can be obtained through the adventurers’ guild, located in the city of Mondstadt itself, while some extra features will be unlocked, such as weapon upgrades or character promotion. Despite this, the game does not offer restrictions when exploring, with few exceptions, being able to go to any corner of the game world to reveal the extent of the map, precisely through discovering and activating the aforementioned statues, while discovering locations such as temples or new cities. Of course, this implies that in these unexplored areas the enemies will have a higher level compared to the characters and will be more difficult to defeat if the characters are not well prepared.



