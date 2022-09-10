Genshin Impact: A Guide to the Dori Constellation

Dori in Genshin Impact is the second electro-healer in the game. Surprisingly, the second Electro-Healer appeared shortly after the release of the first, but this is pretty good news for players who have not yet managed to get Cookie Shinobu. Cookie Shinobu and Dori are somewhat similar, and because of their similar roles, they can be used to replace each other in their command structures.

Apart from their roles, both Dori and Cookie Shinobu also have almost no Co-stars in Genshin Impact. For Dori, some of her Constellations are more valuable in certain lineups.

Is it worth using Dory constellations in Genshin Impact?

In short, Dory’s constellations in Genshin Impact are worth it only if players play Dory in the team game Aggravate. It also improves the composition of Electro-Charged to some extent, but not as much as Aggravate.

For those who want Dori to be their healer, the only constellations worth looking for are C3 and C4.

C1 – Additional investments

Effect: The number of after-sales service rounds created with Elemental Skill increases by 1. Importance: High (Aggravate Build) — Low (other builds)

The first Constellation of Dory in Genshin Impact is extremely insignificant if the players do not play Dory in the composition with aggravation. Without C1, none of the Dory aftermarket rounds will cause an aggravation, since the first hit already causes a reaction. While with C1, the third round of aftermarket resets internal cooldown and activates aggravation, increasing Dory’s personal damage.

C2 – Special Franchise

Effect: When you are in combat and Ginny heals a character he is associated with, he will shoot Ginny Blunt from that character’s position, which will deal 50% damage to Dory from ATK. Importance: High (Aggravating Assembly) – Low (Other Assemblies)

Ginny Toop from the second Genshin Impact Constellation Dori will still be fired even if the character has full HP, so a total of six Ginny Toops will be fired. This is a decent additional electro-application for Electro-Charged comp, but, again, it is most significant for the Aggravate team. Three of the six Jinni Toops activate Aggravating Damage.

C4 – Add-on at your discretion

Effect : A character connected to a genie will receive buffs depending on his current health and energy. When their HP is below 50%, they receive a 50% incoming healing bonus. When their energy is less than 50%, they get a 30% energy recharge. Importance: high

C4 Dori in Genshin Impact is practically the only auxiliary update. This is decent both for energy regeneration and for treatment in difficult situations.

C6 – Sprinkling weight

Effect : Dori gets electrocuted for 3 seconds after using the Elemental skill. When normal attacks hit opponents, all nearby group members recover HP equivalent to 4% of Dori’s maximum HP. This type of healing can occur once every 0.1 s. Importance: High (Aggravating Assembly) – Low (Other assemblies)

Dori’s C6 is quite inconvenient, as players need to spend 3 extra seconds after applying her Skill, so in many cases it’s better to ignore it completely. But if players still decide to use this feature as part of a team with aggravation, it would be nice to know that two out of three blows of a normal attack will cause a burden.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.