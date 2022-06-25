Genshin Impact: A complete guide to the Constellations of Chongyun

One of the best aspects of 4-star characters in Genshin Impact is the ability to easily collect all their Constellations, unlike their 5-star counterparts. Each constellation adds a new passive to its character. Sometimes it can enhance an ability, and sometimes it can create an entirely new ability for that character.

Jeongyun’s co-stars in Genshin Impact are mostly offensive. Some of them even enhance his ability to play the role of Chief Traffic Police in his team.

Should Jeongyun’s constellation participate in Genshin Impact?

Short answer: Yes, there’s not much Jeongyun can do without his Constellations. In fact, one of the passive effects of his Constellations is what makes him fit into many lineups. Without it, he could have become forgotten, like Lisa or Kaye. So far, with an ever-changing Meta, Jungyun is recklessly hovering on the thin middle line between conforming to Meta and underestimating.

C1 – Released ice

Effect : The last combo attack of Jeongyun’s normal attack releases 3 ice blades. Each blade deals 50% of Chongyun’s ATK in the form of cryo-damage to all enemies in its path. Importance: low

Chongyun is a support or sub-DPS. He doesn’t take away playing time from his team, and giving it to him is one of the mistakes Jeongyun makes in Genshin Impact. His first Constellation adds good damage at the end of his sequel, a Normal Attack, which takes almost four seconds to complete. Four seconds is enough for many DPS units to destroy enemies.

C2 – Atmospheric Revolution

Effect : Ally’s Elemental Skills and Elemental Blasts applied within the Frost Field created by Jeongyun’s Elemental Skill reduce the cooldown time by 15%. Importance: priority

Passive Effect C2 is a unique constellation in Genshin Impact. This gives Jungyun a new ability that allows his teammates to enjoy 15% less recovery time for their talents. It’s perfect for characters like Hu Tao and Shenhe.

C4 – Icy Sky

Effect : Jeongyun recovers 1 unit of energy each time he hits an opponent under the influence of Cryo. This effect can only be triggered once every 2 seconds. Importance: low

On paper, the effect of this constellation is insanely good. But unfortunately for Chongyun, his C4 adds nothing for two main reasons; one, like his C1, Chongyun doesn’t waste time on the field to benefit from this Constellation. Secondly, his Elemental Burst requires little energy, which he can easily perform without any problems.

C6 – Four Blades Rally

Effect : Jeongyun’s spontaneous explosion deals 15% more damage to opponents with a lower percentage of their maximum health than Jeongyun. This skill will also trigger 1 additional Ghost blade. Importance: priority

The C6 Chongyun transforms him from a decent support to one of the best Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. His sixth Constellation amplifies his Elemental Explosion by adding another falling Spirit Blade and increasing the potential damage to all four of them.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.