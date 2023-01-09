The Traveler and Damon return to Libe for the annual Lantern Ceremony celebration in the Genshin Impact 3.4 event The Exquisite Night Chimes!
“As the end of the year approaches, a noisy Lantern Ceremony is approaching. You and Paymon return to Liyu Harbor and are pleasantly surprised by numerous old friends and a special guest from abroad.
Exquisite night chimes
Event Rewards
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 770 Primogems
- Talent Upgrade Materials
- 16 Guide to Prosperity
- 16 Guide to Diligence
- 16 Guide to Gold
- Character Ascension Materials
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 3 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- Fireworks
- Between the Exquisite Throws of Her Enigmatic Dice
- Rainforest-Born Fungi
- Cliffbreaker’s Banner Flutters in Drum Rolls
- Obliging Little Yuegui
- Inuzaka General’s Friendly Helper
- That Fairly Effectual “Advice” Against Wine
- Furnitures
- 2 Unnamed Furniture Sets
- 1 Unnamed Furniture
- A Guest of Noble Character (Furniture)
- 21 Hero’s Wit
- 42 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 780k Mora
- Assist the Ministry of Civil Affairs in an operation to clear enemies out from the wilderness using fireworks and other items to ensure the safety of Liyue Harbor region.
Event Gameplay