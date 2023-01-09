The Traveler and Damon return to Libe for the annual Lantern Ceremony celebration in the Genshin Impact 3.4 event The Exquisite Night Chimes!

“As the end of the year approaches, a noisy Lantern Ceremony is approaching. You and Paymon return to Liyu Harbor and are pleasantly surprised by numerous old friends and a special guest from abroad.

Exquisite night chimes

Event Rewards

1 Crown of Insight

770 Primogems

Talent Upgrade Materials 16 Guide to Prosperity 16 Guide to Diligence 16 Guide to Gold

Character Ascension Materials 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 3 Shivada Jade Fragment 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Fireworks Between the Exquisite Throws of Her Enigmatic Dice Rainforest-Born Fungi Cliffbreaker’s Banner Flutters in Drum Rolls Obliging Little Yuegui Inuzaka General’s Friendly Helper That Fairly Effectual “Advice” Against Wine

Furnitures 2 Unnamed Furniture Sets 1 Unnamed Furniture A Guest of Noble Character (Furniture)

21 Hero’s Wit

42 Mystic Enhancement Ore

780k Mora

Event Duration The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown. Eligibility Players must accomplish the following to participate in The Exquisite Night Chimes. Reach Adventure Rank 28

Complete the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches” The following is recommended for the best experience during the event. Complete the Archon Quest “The Crane Returns on the Wind”

Complete the Story Quest “Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I” Event Overview The Exquisite Night Chimes is divided into 4 themes: Theme 1: Whirling Flowers A special time trial challenge. When the moon is suspended high, race with blossoming flames as your companions. Theme 2: Paper Theater Dive into the Paper Theatre and learn the true narratives behind the scenes at play while assisting the artisans in the completion of the performance. Theme 3: Vigilance at Sea Captain the Waverider and complete time trial challenges designed by a navigator of the Alcor to help her find the most optimal sea routes and train the sailors of Liyue Harbor. Theme 4: Behind the Scenes

Assist the Ministry of Civil Affairs in an operation to clear enemies out from the wilderness using fireworks and other items to ensure the safety of Liyue Harbor region.

Event Gameplay