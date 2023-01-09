Win the Inazuman competition in the Genshin Impact 3.4 Warrior’s Spirit event! Become a champion to earn various rewards.

“The ability to bear the burden of mercy and mercy; the ability to wield both the blade and the force. This is the first commandment of the Warrior Spirit.

Nevertheless, with the change of epochs, the past and the present began to drift. Similarly, today’s “Warrior Spirit” event is also undergoing changes…”

Warrior Spirit

Participate in the traditional Inazuman Warrior’s Spirit competition and strive to become a champion.

During the event, participate and complete tasks to earn rewards.

Awards Events

420 Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials 4 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea 4 Narukami’s Joy 4 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite

Talent Level-Up Materials 4 Guide to Transcience 4 Guide to Elegance 4 Guide to Light

Character EXP Materials 18 Hero’s Wit

300k Mora

25 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Event Duration

The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Players must accomplish the following to participate in Warrior’s Spirit.

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”

The following is recommended for the best experience during the event.

Complete the Archon Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II”

Event Overview

After the event begins and passes, a new competition will be opened daily, allowing players to fight opponents armed with unique and rare sword techniques. Use your parries and honed techniques to defeat your opponents.

There are seven duels in total, which open once a day. For completing each of them at a normal and difficult level of difficulty, you will receive all the primogems of this event. Further challenges, such as completing a duel with an enemy within a certain time period or challenging a duel on Pro difficulty, will be rewarded with Moroi, Hero Wit and Mysterious Improving Ores.

Gameplay events

Each of the warriors you will encounter has their own set of sword techniques, including common techniques that they will use frequently, and an extremely powerful but rarely used Absolute Technique. You can check your opponent’s traits through the menu to better develop countermeasures and make it easier to win.

During these duels, you will not be able to use Elementary Skills or Explosions, but you will get new abilities: Parrying and Honed techniques. When using parry, you raise your weapon into a defensive stance, significantly reducing the damage received. The parry has a cooldown before it can be used again.

You will use different honed techniques to fight different opponents. Hitting opponents with normal and charged attacks, as well as successful parrying, will help you accumulate spirit, which will also slowly accumulate over time. As soon as it finishes accumulating, you will be able to actively use the honed techniques. You can accumulate up to 2 applications of such techniques.

If you choose the right time and parry just at the moment when your opponent strikes, you can completely eliminate any damage that will be inflicted on you and reset the parry recovery time. Completing such a “Perfect Parry” against your opponent’s usual techniques will make you accumulate more Spirit.

When each warrior is about to use his Absolute Technique, his weapon shines brightly. Parry these techniques perfectly to carry out powerful counterattacks and accumulate a large amount of spirit, and then use your own honed techniques at the right moments to win!

Event-related missions

There is one BP mission related to the “Warrior Spirit” event.

In the “Warrior Spirit” event, complete the duel with Maguu Kengo at the normal difficulty level (1500 BP EXP).