Fight with your Onikabuto in the Genshin Impact 3.4 Almighty Arataki event An extraordinary and exciting extreme beetle brawl!

“In an exceptional mood, you and Paymon returned to Inazuma only to encounter the Arataka Gang, who greeted you with clenched hands and grinning faces. It seems they are plotting to deal with a powerful enemy…”

The Almighty Arataki is an extraordinary and exciting extreme brawl of beetles

Event Rewards

Event Duration

The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Players must accomplish the following to participate in Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl.

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”

The following is recommended for the best experience during the event.

Complete the Archon Quest “Perilous Trail”

Event Overview

When the event begins, a new opponent will arrive daily. Facing your opponents’ challenges and defeating their Onikabuto will allow you to claim rewards in the event page.

There are five opponents total. Each will have three difficulties: Friendly Spar, Honed Will, and Fanatic Passion. Dueling and beating each opponent on the Friendly Spar will award all Primogems from the event. Higher difficulties will reward the rest of the rewards.

Event Gameplay

Tap the forward button to instruct the Onikabuto to expend a small amount of Stamina to move half a tile forward and get closer to its opponent.

This move will not deal DMG.

Hold down the “forward” button to make Onikabuto recharge his energy. When the charging process is over, He and Kabuto will spend more stamina to rush forward. When this jerk hits an opponent, it can cause damage. The stamina consumed, the distance traveled and the damage done will vary depending on the time spent charging. A fully charged jerk will propel the Onikabuto 2 tiles forward.

If Onikabuto reaches his opponent’s exact position after completing his dash and hits him, he can deliver a piercing blow to deal more damage. You cannot activate this special attack by tapping to advance, and overcharging will also prevent you from activating it.

The time it takes to charge determines the distance of your dash, and you can use the charging progress to estimate how far your Onikabuto will go.

Press the “Back” button to spend a certain amount of stamina and order Onikabuto to move 1 square back and dodge enemy attacks. If the distance or evasion time is specified incorrectly, your He and Kabuto can still take damage.

If both of Them attack at the same time, your Oni Kabuto will be knocked down without causing damage to the enemy. Pay attention to the time of the attack, and if your plans change, cancel the charge to avoid unnecessary waste of Stamina.

Types Of Onikabuto

