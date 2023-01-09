Genshin Impact version 3.4 banners were announced during the live broadcast of the special event! Two new characters, Al Haitami Yaoyao, will be introduced in the first half along with Xiao. The second half will consist of repetitions.

Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is expected to be launched on January 18, 2023. In addition to the two new characters, the update will also bring an expansion of the map, the Hadramavet Desert. It is located north of the currently accessible Sumeru Desert. Several new enemies will also be added.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Banners

First Phase

The first notable character to be featured in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.4 banners is the “Exhortatory Instruction” to Alhaitham. This is a 5-star Dendro Sword, presented in this version as a playable character. First we met him on our first steps at Dusk, and now we can play for him. Many describe his playing style as “Dendro Ketsin”, but you should see for yourself after you see his Talents, Skills and Constellations.

Xiao’s “Vigilant Yaksha” will be re-shown with the Scribe. The last time General Alatus was shown on the banner was in version 2.7, which happened back in June 2022, so it’s time to repeat it. The 5-star character Anemo Polearm is one of the oldest characters in the game in terms of release date, but many still yearn for Xiao in their group, if not for his co—stars.

Yaoyao’s “Burgeoning Grace” is the second new character in this patch, and her existence was close to a myth before she was finally officially announced a few weeks ago. She is a 4-star Dendro Polearm and will be marked with a 4-star on both Alhaitham and Xiao banners. Check out Yaoyao’s talents, skills and constellations here.

As for weapons, Xiao’s signature weapon, the Primordial Jade Winged Spear (5-star Pole Weapon) is the main weapon at this stage. Alhaitham’s signature weapon, the 5-star Sword Light of Foliar Sanction, will also be on display here.

The second phase

Hu Tao’s “Flavor of Thaw” will be re-shown in the second half of version 3.4. Pyro Polearm’s 5-star character is also likely to receive the Genshin Impact banner in the near future. It was last available in the second half of version 2.2 in November 2021. This was her first (and only) repeat since her release in the third phase of version 1.3. The gap between her release and the rerun was 8 months, so it was time for another banner for the 77th director of the Wangsheng Funeral Home.

Hu Tao is an arsonist fighter whose gameplay is known to revolve around how low her HP is. Her style of play is infamous for rewarding the cancellation of combos, be it jumps or jerks. It is best used in Vaporize compositions (for example, with Xingqiu) or Melt.

“Orchid Valley” Elan is a 5—star Hydro Bow character released in version 2.7, simultaneously with the aforementioned Xiao replay. This makes it a good moment for her to re-banner, as many may have missed the chance to play for her when she came out. If you are not yet sure if Elan is suitable for your group, check out her skills and talents here.

Hu Tao’s signature weapon is a 5-star Pole Weapon, the Staff of Homa. A banner with the image of this weapon can be expected in the second half of Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Of course, along with the Staff of Homa, Yelan’s signature weapon, Aqua Simulacra (5-star bow) is also expected.