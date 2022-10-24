Genshin Impact 3.2 Event – Hypostatic Symphony, Dissonant Verse

Fight Hypostases by getting various power-ups in the Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse event!

The gates to the unknown Domain opened again, and the Hypostases inside summoned a great many servants to make up formidable fighting forces. Use the mysterious power of Dissonances in the Domain to defeat these mighty enemies!”

Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse

Awards Events

420 primogem

Materials for the ascension of weapons

10. The wreckage of the Decarabian City

10. Cracked tooth of the northern wolf

10 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20 The hero’s wit

20 Mysterious Improving Ore

300k Pestilence

Duration of the event

The start and end date of this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

To participate in the Genshin Impact 3.2 Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse event, travelers must complete the following steps:

Adventure Rank 20

Overview of events

After the event starts, a new stage will open every 2 days.

At each stage there will be two modes: “Standard scoring” and “Intensive Scoring”. Complete the first to unlock the second.

In the standard scoring, you must complete 4 combat stages in a row, and on the fourth you will encounter the corresponding Spontaneous Hypostasis.

During the Intense Scoring, you can freely choose the difficulty level of the challenge and directly challenge the Hypostases. Complete the challenge at the “Fearless” difficulty level to unlock the “Extreme” difficulty level. Please note that completing extreme difficulty does not give you any additional rewards.

Gameplay events

During Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse, you can use Dissonance to defeat opponents even faster.

The number of dissonances you can use in each challenge is limited, so make sure to use them wisely.

At the same time, the number of applications of Dissonance will vary depending on the different levels of difficulty of Intensive Scoring tasks.

Other details

There is one BP mission related to this event.

Complete Stage 4 of the Forest Corral Rondo during the event “Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse” (1500 BC)