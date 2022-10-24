Genshin Impact 3.2 Banners Are Presented — Nahida and Leila!

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 banners for new characters Nahida and Leila, as well as repeats were announced in the live broadcast of the special event.

Banners Genshin Impact 3.2

First phase

The long-awaited “Physical of Purity” by Nahida (5* Dendro Catalyst) will finally be available for play in Genshin Impact Version 3.2. It will be presented in the first phase of the update in the desire of the event “Enlightenment of the Moon Grass”. Along with it, the repetition of the “Laughing Flame” Yoimiya (5 * Pyro Bow) in the desire of the event “Tapestry of Golden Flame”.

Nahida’s signature weapon, the Thousand Soaring Dreams, will most likely be available on the armory banner at the same time. The thunderous pulse of Joimiya can also be expected on the banners of Genshin 3.2 in the first half.

The second phase

At the second stage, “Insightful Entertainment” Yae Miko (5* Electro Catalyst) and “Child” Tartaglia (5* Hydro Bow) will be featured in their re-banners “Everbloom Violet” and “Farewell of Snezhnaya” respectively. The new character “Fantastic Evening Star” Leila (4 * Cryo Sword) will also be marked with 4 stars on both banners.

As for weapons, it can be expected that Verity and Kagura’s North Star will be re-shown at this time.

Should you quit?

Nahida, or Kusanali, is similar to other Archons in the sense that she is a supporting character at heart. Her Elemental Burst depends on which band you have, increasing the DMG, duration or even the interval between its effects depending on your composition. However, at higher Constellations, she can transform into a DPS character capable of destroying even the strongest enemies with the buffs she receives from the effects of Constellations. To learn more about Nahida’s talents, constellations, and materials, click here.

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electrocatalyst who can be both an off-field DPS and an Electroapplicator thanks to her Elementary skill. She can also be the main DPS, as her Elemental Burst recharges all three totems from her Elemental Skill, which allows you to smoothly change skills.

Child/Tartaglia serves as a DPS in your team, but it may take some time to get used to it. Don’t let Luke fool you, as his elemental skill allows him to change racks and use paired knives instead. That being said, if you need a permanent Hydro damage dealer on your team, Child may be your best choice.

Yoimiya is also a DPS character, and despite her bow, you will do a lot of normal attacks like her. Her style of play revolves around using her Elemental Skill (and possibly other members of the group) to enhance her Normal Attacks by firing a barrage of arrows while triggering multiple Elemental Reactions with the Arsonist applied by her attacks.