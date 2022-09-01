Genshin Impact 3.1 Leak Reveals New Buffs for Cynos

Although Genshin Impact 3.0 was released just a couple of days ago, the game’s official social media accounts have already confirmed the availability of three new characters for the next update. These characters include long-awaited Electro polearm user Cyno, Zubayr Theater dancer Nilou and four-star Hydro Candace user.

A new post in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit shows that one of the characters has already been improved at the current stage of beta testing 3.1. According to one of the most authoritative sources of information in the community, Ubatcha1, the Cino has received a significant improvement in the generation of energy particles.

The leader apparently confirmed that Qino’s ability to recharge energy beyond his spontaneous explosion, a Sacred rite: The wolf’s aspiration has been greatly improved. This buff can affect the style of play of Cino, given that his entire set revolves around a spontaneous explosion, which requires a lot of energy. Despite the fact that many of the answers in the comments section claim that amplifying the generation of particles during its Explosion would be much more effective, they are still happy with the changes. HoYoverse has not yet confirmed his role as part of the team, but numerous leaks have already shown that Tsino will become a new DPS character in Genshin Impact.

[3.1 Beta v1] Cyno particle generation has been improved with UBatcha from Genshin_Impact_Leaks.

After Qino activates his Elemental Burst, he goes into a state called Pactsworn Pathclearer, which converts all of his attacks into electro damage and increases his Elemental Mastery. The skill is very similar to the Razor explosion called Lightning Fang, which is one of the reasons why Qino got the nickname “Big Brother Razor”. A spontaneous explosion will also increase its resistance to interruption, which is a very important indicator, especially when fighting with large groups of enemies.

Another interesting fact about the Qino spontaneous explosion is that it can be used almost all the time, since it can last up to 18 seconds, and the recovery time is about 20 seconds. However, several comments said that the new buffs may indicate that payers should interrupt his surge to gather additional energy, as well as switch to other support characters or supporting characters and use their skills.

When it comes to his best team composition, Tsino should be placed in a team that has Dendro characters to use one of the new spontaneous reactions called “Aggrave”. The same leader has previously confirmed that he should also be paired with at least one Electro character, such as Fishle, who can solve any energy problems that may arise. These leaks should still be taken with a grain of salt, since HoYoverse can still make additional adjustments before the Genshin Impact 3.1 update is released.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5.