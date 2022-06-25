Genshin Impact 3.0 Nilou Leaks and rumors about the character

Leaks for Genshin Impact 3.0 are starting to appear, and all sorts of crumbs about the characters are popping up. Information about many Sumeru characters, as well as about the upcoming Dendro element, has leaked to the network. One of these supposedly playable characters is Nilou.

Many leaks about Genshin Impact 3.0 come from the most reliable sources of information about the game, which means that most leaks can be taken seriously and that there is some truth in them. However, leaks should be treated with a degree of skepticism, since game information and files can change at any time. Nothing is set in stone until HoYoverse officially reveals it or gets to live servers.

Neelu was leaked as one of the future characters of Sumeru. Not much is known about her, but enough to give players a general idea of what kind of character she will be. Her element and some general information about her personality and design have been leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, due out later this year.

Will Nilou be a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Information has leaked on Reddit that Neelu is the female character of Hydro in Genshin Impact. Presumably, she has red hair and horns, and these horns are similar to the design of Azhdakh’s weekly boss. She won’t be released during the Genshin Impact 3.0 patch and will probably be released in a future patch along with Tsino, the long-awaited character Sumeru. It has also been leaked that Neelu is a 5—star character, which means that since she is a dancer, she will probably have extravagant animations during her abilities.

Since Genshin Impact already has a fair share of Hydro healers, such as Kokomi, Barbara and Shinqiu, it will be interesting to see how Neelu differs from these characters. Nilou’s weapon hasn’t been leaked, so she may be the first 5-star Genshin Impact Hydro polearm or claymore user and is unlikely to be a bow user due to the recent release of Elan. She can have elegant attacks like Yula if she is a claymore, or maybe attacks like Yunjin who is also a performer. It is likely that HoYoverse will use the culture of a real country to develop their dance moves.

So far, only scraps of information about Nilou and other Sumeru characters have been leaked. As soon as Genshin Impact moves to Patch 2.8, information will appear that Patch 3.0 will be released faster thanks to access from Beta 3.0. Players just need to be patient to learn more about these Genshin Impact characters.

