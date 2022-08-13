Genshin Impact 3.0 includes a huge map extension, Dendro and more

Genshin Impact has been available for almost two years, and so far it seems that the developer of miHoYo has barely touched the surface of the potential of a free role-playing game. Frequent updates continue to be released as miHoYo adds new characters, new quests, and more. These are the rarer major Genshin Impact updates that really expand the gaming experience in new and exciting ways. Currently, players are eagerly awaiting the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, which is now confirmed to expand the game map and add a new Dendro element.

In Genshin Impact 3.0, players will be able to travel to the new Sumeru region. This region is divided into two main biomes, the first of which is dense tropical forests. In the rainforest, players will find the settlements of Sumeru City and Port Ormos, as well as the Academy academic institution. The rainforest is filled with ever taller trees and mushrooms, lianas and dense foliage, as well as strange fauna. As for the desert zone of the Sumer region, additional information will be published in future announcements of Genshin Impact.

The Academy plays a key role in the upcoming renewal, especially in terms of its history and technology. The Academy under the leadership of the current Dendro Archon Kusanali is the current governing body of the region. As Genshin Impact players know, the Arboretum is one of the seven Elements introduced in Update 2.8. The Arboretum is the key to the Sumer region, its Academy, and the leadership structure within it.

It is confirmed that two future Genshin Impact playable characters will focus on the Dendro element as part of Update 3.0. These characters include the 5-star explorer and Forest Watcher Tignari, as well as the 4-star student Tignari, Kolleya. Collei will also be offered as a free reward for those who complete the Graven Innocence seasonal event for the 3.0 update. Both Tighnari and Collei as well as Zhongli will be available in Event Wishes during the first half of the 3.0 update.

Although Genshin Impact 3.0 is not a Dendro character, it will also add a new Electro support character. Her name is Dori, and she is described as an elusive Sumeru trader. Dori will be available in the last half of Update 3.0 along with Ganyu and Sangonomiya Kokomi in Event Wishes.

Genshin Impact players can expect the Twilight region, the full release of Dendro Element and the start of the deployment of new characters starting on August 24. Fans can expect miHoYo to share more specific information about all the new Genshin Impact 3.0 content in the weeks ahead.

Genshin Impact is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch and mobile devices.