Genshin Impact 3.0 Characters: When will it be possible to play as Dory

Dori is one of the new Sumuru playable characters that will be added in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. Unlike the other two units presented, she will not use the Dendro element. Instead, Dory is another Electro character, but little is known at the moment. Based on the leaked information about the characters and the schedule of past releases, it is possible to estimate approximately when players will be able to see Dory in version 3.0.

New characters often refresh Genshin Impact more than other content in the game. Each character has its own style of play and usually has a unique animation. Some even discover fun workarounds, such as being able to walk on water with Kokomi in Genshin Impact. Some characters do not correspond to reality, but, as a rule, you can find something pleasant in each of them. The new Sumuru region looks promising, and in version 3.0, fans will be able to include the Dendro element in their gameplay for the first time.

As an Electro user, Dory can become an important character to acquire in the next major release. A new Elemental Reaction, Catalysis, occurs when Electro damage is inflicted on an opponent already affected by the Dendro. Unfortunately, there is no news about what Catalyze is doing, but the current Elemental Reactions are extremely effective. That’s why some units complement other characters in Genshin Impact so well. Even weak units can stand up against strong opponents with the correct use of Elementary Reactions. Although it’s not official, a well-known insider in the community has revealed some details of what fans can expect from Dory.

Leaked Details about Dori in Genshin Impact 3.0

Last month, a BLANK user tweeted an image explaining how the new Electro user would work. HoYoverse has recently confirmed its element, but has not yet revealed anything about its set. The leak says that she will be a four-star unit and will use Claymore, which will make her the third owner of Electro Claymore after Razor and Beidou. Dory’s elemental skill summons a turret that inflicts electrowron on enemies. The initial shot releases two more bullets when hitting two nearby opponents. Elemental Burst Dory summons a lamp that attaches to an active character, gradually restoring HP and energy. Enemies will be damaged if they touch this compound. In addition, BLANK reported that Dori will receive an auxiliary liability to reimburse materials for improving the character and weapons in Genshin Impact when created with a probability of 25%.

Each version of the game usually lasts six weeks. Update 2.8 was released on July 13, 2022, which means that version 3.0 should appear around August 24, 2022. This means that Dory’s release date should also be somewhere around August 24. If Dori turns out to be a four-star unit, she will most likely appear alongside one of Dendro’s five-star characters. The leaks aren’t specific, but they allow for fun speculations about how future characters might work. The Dori kit may change after the official release. Judging by the leak, she could potentially be a great supporting character. Depending on the characteristics with which it scales, the Genshin Impact 3.0 update may present a mandatory electrical unit.

