Genshin Impact 2.8: The biggest leaks of rumors

Genshin Impact 2.7 was recently released, headlined by Elan, the upcoming Cookie Shinobu and the Dangerous Path event. However, there have already been many leaks from the community about the next Genshin Impact 2.8 patch.

Leaks come from various sources in the Genshin Impact community, but many of them come from insiders and beta testers. There are some leaders who are known as “reliable” and constantly give out information that turns out to be mostly true about the future of Genshin Impact. At the same time, it is important to consider these leaks as unverified until HoYoverse officially confirms any content – until then it is impossible to know for sure, and plans sometimes change too.

Some claim that Genshin Impact 2.8 will be the last patch before Genshin Impact 3.0, which means that Sumeru may appear in the near future Genshin Impact. There are other things leaked for Genshin Impact 2.8, such as character replays and skins, as well as a returning area that will definitely please players.

Leaked banners of Genshin Impact 2.8 characters

The first and second banners of Genshin Impact 2.8 were leaked to the network. Presumably, in the first half of 2.8, a replay of Klee will be shown, and the leaked character Shikanoin Heizou will also be shown as one of the 4 stars on her Banner. Klee will be the only banner shown in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.8, and it will be Klee’s third featured banner, the last of which was released in June 2021.

It is reported that the second half of Genshim Impact 2.8 will have two simultaneous repeat banners: Kazuha and Yoimiya. Kazuha has been a very desirable character since his first chosen banner, and some predict that HoYoverse intentionally placed Kazuha right before the release of Sumeru so that players would spend their primogems in Genshin Impact for this desired character before the influx of new content and game additions. from the region.

Two Genshin Impact characters will get a skin in Patch 2.8

Two new skins have been leaked for some time now, which are reportedly debuting in Genshin Impact 2.8 — one for Diluc and one for Fischl. Diluk’s skin, like the previous 5-star skins, can be purchased for Genesis Crystals, and Fischl’s skin will be a great reward for a new event that will be released with patch 2.8. The name of Diluk’s skin is “Red Dead of the Night”, and the name of Fischl’s skin is “Ein Immernachtstraum”, which is translated from German It means “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, a famous play by Shakespeare.

Although no models or official image for these skins have been leaked, Fischl’s skin in Genshin Impact has been described as a dress with large puffy sleeves similar to the traditional style, and Dilyuk’s skin will reportedly have its own unique inactivity animation and other animations that may result in this skin having a higher price. than others.

The Golden Apple Archipelago will return to Genshin Impact 2.8

According to rumors, the Golden Apple Archipelago will return with patch 2.8 and will be the main venue for a huge event similar to the first debut of the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact 1.6. This event will be very similar to the first in scale and level of awards, and the islands of the Golden Apple Archipelago have apparently been redesigned to become completely new places to explore, including some kind of castle and domain. The Fischl skin is also supposedly a great reward for this event, which will be exchanged for the currency received as a result of the activity of the event, like the Barbara skin when it was the reward for the event. The Golden Apple Archipelago will apparently also become a permanent addition to Genshin Impact, which means that, unlike the islands’ first debut, they will not be removed from the game after the release of version 2.8.

Several quality of life updates will appear in Genshin Impact

There have been several quality of life updates that have been ruined for Genshin Impact, which may even be in patch 2.8. It’s no secret that Genshin Impact is a huge game with a huge file size and an update corresponding to each patch. HoYoverse intends to help solve this big problem by giving players the opportunity to delete voice cues, cut scenes and quest data that the player has already completed. This will probably be a huge help in reducing how much space Genshin Impact takes up on a player’s device, as many players are already struggling with the size of the Genshin Impact file, especially on mobile devices.

A smaller quality of life upgrade that Genshin Impact may have in the future is that when enemies drop materials, the player will be able to collect items of the same type in one stack instead of spamming the pick button. This will make it so that there will be much fewer items that can be picked up all over the earth.