Genshin Impact 2.8: Pros and Cons Cons of Chemistry cravings

Yoimiya was originally released as a playable character during the Genshin Impact version 2.0 update. She will now return in the second half of the version 2.8 patch, which will allow players to use Yoimiya on her rating promotion banner. Despite being overshadowed by the other 5-star characters in the game, Joimiya can be an incredible asset for players who need a reliable DPS character. Here are the advantages and disadvantages that should be taken into account when trying to pull on it.

Eimiya is an arsonist character in Genshin Impact who wields a bow in combat and is used primarily as the main carry or damage—dealing in the team. Yoimiya’s elemental skill called “Nivabi Fire Dance” transforms all her normal attacks into “Flaming Arrows”, which increase damage, turning all attacks into “Arsonist”. Yoimiya also possesses a unique second charged attack that generates incendiary arrows when this ability is held. Incendiary arrows act as homing missiles and deal arsonist damage on impact.

Yoimiya’s spontaneous explosion, called Ryukin’s Saxifrage, causes her to jump into the air and launch missiles that deal damage to the arsonist’s area, as well as tag one enemy with Golden Flames. Enemies attacked by allies when they are marked with Golden Flames will cause an explosion causing AOE damage to all surrounding enemies. If players want to make full use of her talents in combat, they will need the right build for Yomiya in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Strengths and weaknesses of Yoimiya

Yoimiya’s greatest strength in combat is her ability to easily take damage from an arsonist thanks to her talents. She has fast ranged attacks that can be effective, especially in Spiral Abyss, where enemies are scattered across the field. In terms of damage dealt, Joimiya is very stable and comparable to other arsonist characters, slightly lagging behind Hu Tao in terms of damage. It is especially good at confronting enemies with one goal, which means it can be used in boss battles. Yoimiya can also fit into many different team lineups, which gives players variety in creating a specific team, and her ability to deal permanent damage from an arsonist means that she can cause powerful elemental reactions in Genshin Impact.

Despite the fact that Joimiya is a reliable DPS character, she has several drawbacks that players should be aware of before trying to pull for her. One of her special weaknesses is when she faces multiple enemies in battle. Her normal attacks can only hit one target, and she lacks effective area attacks other than her Elemental Burst. Another weakness of Yoimiya is her dependence on team members to inflict a lot of damage to enemies. She’s not as self-sufficient compared to characters like Xiao or Yula, and she’ll need a team built around her.

Due to its dependence on team members, free players will be at a disadvantage compared to players who are looking for characters in Genshin Impact, since there will be fewer characters to choose from when creating a team. If players lack a variety of in-game allies, Yomiya can become a burden, but if fans have many different characters who can help Yomiya in battle, then she can be a great addition to the team.