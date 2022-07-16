Genshin Impact 2.8: All Golden Apple Archipelago Day 1 Chests

The island of the Golden Apple archipelago is back in Genshin Impact 2.8 with a lot of new interesting features. Travelers will have to ride a Waverider again and explore the islands to collect various rewards and open chests throughout the Golden Apple Archipelago.

As with many Genshin Impact events, not everything is available on the first day of the Summertime Odyssey event. However, players can explore a new area and unlock all teleport waypoints to fully unlock the map. A total of 23 chests are available on the first day.

Where to find every chest in the Golden Apple Archipelago

As in the first Archipelago of the Golden Apple, not all treasure chests are available at launch. Instead, players will have to wait several days and complete story quests on the islands to gain access to more chests. On the first day, 23 chests were scattered throughout the Golden Apple Archipelago. Some of them are easy to find, while the rest may be hard to spot.

The most obvious ones are in the ocean, between the islands and around them. The chests are guarded by one group of enemies. Players can easily take them out and proceed to open these chests. The best place to start hunting for such chests is to collect garbage between Pudding Island, Mainasius Island and Split Island. They contain 10 of all 23 chests, which players will really like.

Please note that not all encounters with water are Hilichurls protecting the chest, sometimes this is a challenge that players need to accept with their Waverider.

One of the most difficult chests is located on an unnamed small island south of Split Island, northwest of Mainasius Island. There, players will fight a small wave of large and small water slides. After that, dig the ground to get the hidden treasure chest.

Besides digging up treasure chests, there are other ways to discover them. Most of them are classic mechanisms and do not require additional effort, however, some chests are well hidden, for example, a chest on the middle island (east of the Split Island). It is hidden inside a bush, behind a small tree.

Since this is still the first day, players have yet to experience the whole atmosphere of the Golden Apple Archipelago. Over time, more Genshin Impact content will be added to the islands.

Keep in mind that in order to participate in the Summer Odyssey event, certain requirements must be met. These requirements are as follows:

Players must have an adventure rank of 32 or higher. The Archon’s quest “Chapter II: Prologue – Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves” must be completed. It is necessary to complete Mona’s story quest “The Head of the Astrolabe: Act I — Beyond the stars of this world”.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.